Pixies have expanded their 2023 North American headline tour with a new handful of dates announced today.
Franz Ferdinand and Bully will join Pixies as supporting acts for the entire second leg, which kicks off June 8th in Boston. The run also includes stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up June 25th in Austin.
Though the tour is in support of Pixies’ September album Doggerel, the band have a whole treasure trove of hits and deep cuts to add to their setlists — “setlists” being plural, because each night will see the band play a unique lineup of songs, deciding whatever “the next song” will be right before playing its first note.
Pre-sale tickets for Leg 2 of Pixies’ 2023 North American tour go on sale this Thursday, February 2rd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use our code SOUND) over at Ticketmaster, with general sale following the next day at the same time. You can also check for remaining tickets to Leg 1 at StubHub. See all Pixies’ 2023 North American tour dates below.
Consequence caught Pixies’ show in Osaka late last year; revisit our recap of the night here. Doggerel marked Pixies’ eighth studio album, following up 2019’s Beneath the Eyrie.
Pixies 2023 Tour Dates:
02/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
02/22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
02/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset
02/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
02/27 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
03/03 – Groningen, NE @ Oosterpoort
03/04 – The Hague, NE @ AMARE Den Haag
03/05 – Utrecht, NE @ Tivoli Vredenburg
03/07 – Brussells, BE @ Forest National
03/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
03/10 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
03/11 – A Coruña, ES @ Coliseum
03/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
03/15 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
03/16 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
03/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Forum Birmingham
03/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff INternational Arena
03/20 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
03/21 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
05/04 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/06 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
05/10 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
05/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre at Wynn
05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre at Wynn
05/12-14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party (Festival Set)
06/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^
06/10 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem ^
06/12 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live ^
06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^
06/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center ^
06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^
06/17 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^
06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Coca Roxy ^
06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore ^
06/23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^
06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom ^
06/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater ^
^ = w/ Franz Ferdinand and Bully