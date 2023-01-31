Pixies have expanded their 2023 North American headline tour with a new handful of dates announced today.

Franz Ferdinand and Bully will join Pixies as supporting acts for the entire second leg, which kicks off June 8th in Boston. The run also includes stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up June 25th in Austin.

Though the tour is in support of Pixies’ September album Doggerel, the band have a whole treasure trove of hits and deep cuts to add to their setlists — “setlists” being plural, because each night will see the band play a unique lineup of songs, deciding whatever “the next song” will be right before playing its first note.

Advertisement

Related Video

Pre-sale tickets for Leg 2 of Pixies’ 2023 North American tour go on sale this Thursday, February 2rd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use our code SOUND) over at Ticketmaster, with general sale following the next day at the same time. You can also check for remaining tickets to Leg 1 at StubHub. See all Pixies’ 2023 North American tour dates below.

Consequence caught Pixies’ show in Osaka late last year; revisit our recap of the night here. Doggerel marked Pixies’ eighth studio album, following up 2019’s Beneath the Eyrie.

Pixies 2023 Tour Dates:

02/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

02/22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

02/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset

02/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

02/27 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

03/03 – Groningen, NE @ Oosterpoort

03/04 – The Hague, NE @ AMARE Den Haag

03/05 – Utrecht, NE @ Tivoli Vredenburg

03/07 – Brussells, BE @ Forest National

03/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

03/10 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

03/11 – A Coruña, ES @ Coliseum

03/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

03/15 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

03/16 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

03/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Forum Birmingham

03/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff INternational Arena

03/20 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

03/21 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

05/04 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/06 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

05/10 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

05/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre at Wynn

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre at Wynn

05/12-14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party (Festival Set)

06/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

06/10 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem ^

06/12 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live ^

06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

06/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center ^

06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

06/17 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^

06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Coca Roxy ^

06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore ^

06/23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^

06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom ^

06/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater ^

Advertisement

^ = w/ Franz Ferdinand and Bully