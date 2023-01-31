Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Pixies Expand 2023 North American Tour Dates

Franz Ferdinand and Bully will provide support

Advertisement
Pixies
Pixies, photo by Tom Oxley
Follow
January 31, 2023 | 12:40pm ET

    Pixies have expanded their 2023 North American headline tour with a new handful of dates announced today.

    Franz Ferdinand and Bully will join Pixies as supporting acts for the entire second leg, which kicks off June 8th in Boston. The run also includes stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up June 25th in Austin.

    Though the tour is in support of Pixies’ September album Doggerelthe band have a whole treasure trove of hits and deep cuts to add to their setlists — “setlists” being plural, because each night will see the band play a unique lineup of songs, deciding whatever “the next song” will be right before playing its first note.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Pre-sale tickets for Leg 2 of Pixies’ 2023 North American tour go on sale this Thursday, February 2rd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use our code SOUND) over at Ticketmaster, with general sale following the next day at the same time. You can also check for remaining tickets to Leg 1 at StubHub. See all Pixies’ 2023 North American tour dates below.

    Consequence caught Pixies’ show in Osaka late last year; revisit our recap of the night hereDoggerel marked Pixies’ eighth studio album, following up 2019’s Beneath the Eyrie.

    Pixies 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
    02/22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    02/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset
    02/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
    02/27 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
    03/03 – Groningen, NE @ Oosterpoort
    03/04 – The Hague, NE @ AMARE Den Haag
    03/05 – Utrecht, NE @ Tivoli Vredenburg
    03/07 – Brussells, BE @ Forest National
    03/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
    03/10 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
    03/11 – A Coruña, ES @ Coliseum
    03/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
    03/15 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    03/16 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    03/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Forum Birmingham
    03/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff INternational Arena
    03/20 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    03/21 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    05/04 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    05/06 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
    05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    05/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
    05/10 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
    05/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre at Wynn
    05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre at Wynn
    05/12-14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party (Festival Set)
    06/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
    06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^
    06/10 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem ^
    06/12 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live ^
    06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^
    06/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center ^
    06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^
    06/17 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^
    06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
    06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Coca Roxy ^
    06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore ^
    06/23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^
    06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom ^
    06/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater ^

    Advertisement

    ^ = w/ Franz Ferdinand and Bully

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

les claypool frog brigade 2023 tour

Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade to Reunite After 20 Years for 2023 US Tour

January 31, 2023

Marco Antonio Solis tickets El Buki World Tour 2023 los bukis solo dates shows live presale code

How to Get Tickets to Marco Antonio Solís' 2023 Tour

January 31, 2023

tarja 2023 tour

Tarja Announces 2023 US Tour

January 31, 2023

hayley kiyoko 2023 tour panorama ticket presale schedule pop music news

Hayley Kiyoko Announces 2023 Tour

January 31, 2023

toris amos 2023 us summer tour dates

Tori Amos Announces 2023 US Tour

January 31, 2023

robert plant alison krauss 2023 tour dates tickets buy

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

January 31, 2023

alex lahey The Answer Is Always Yes good time music video tracklist pre order indie rock music news listen stream

Alex Lahey Announces New Album The Answer Is Always Yes, Shares "Good Time": Stream

January 31, 2023

trivium beartooth tour

Trivium and Beartooth Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

January 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pixies Expand 2023 North American Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter