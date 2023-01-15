In Poker Face, Natasha Lyonne‘s Charlie Cole can always tell if someone’s lying, and there are a lot of liars set to appear in the new Peacock mystery series, as showcased by the below teaser trailer.

Seriously, just look at this list: Benjamin Bratt, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, David Castañeda, Adrien Brody, Danielle Macdonald, Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery, Ellen Barkin, Chloë Sevigny, Jameela Jamil, Tim Meadows, Hong Chau, Simon Helberg, S. Epatha Merkerson, Judith Light, Nick Nolte, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Noah Segan, Cherry Jones, Luis Guzmán, Rhea Perlman, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Reed Birney, Brandon Michael Hall, John Darnielle, and John Hodgman are just some of the names set to appear in the series.

With the exception of Bratt, the majority of the above appear courtesy of the show’s mystery-of-the-week format, as each episode finds Charlie stumbling across a new whodunnit as she tries to avoid the casino enforcer (Bratt) hot on her trail across America. Created by Rian Johnson, it promises to be a tribute to iconic mystery TV series of old, with the modern touch you’d expect from the writer/director behind Glass Onion.

Advertisement

Related Video

Check out the new trailer below. The first four episodes of Poker Face premiere January 26th on Peacock, followed by new episodes weekly. For a reminder of all the other times that Johnson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have worked together, check out our 90-second breakdown of Gordon-Levitt’s cameos in Johnson’s films over the years.