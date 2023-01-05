Natasha Lyonne Knows You’re Lying in Trailer for Rian Johnson’s Poker Face: Watch

Fans of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have ten more puzzle boxes to open, with creator Rian Johnson’s new mystery series Poker Face coming to Peacock on January 26th. A new trailer is out now, and finds star Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who always knows when you’re lying.

“What is it, a women’s intuition?” Luis Guzmán asks in the trailer. She snaps, “No, it’s not a tampon commercial. It’s a real thing!” Alongside her co-star, a Plymouth Barracuda, Lyonne’s Charlie Cale travels the country and finds herself in a wide variety of suspicious circumstances across ten episodes. “I have been kind of a death magnet,” she admits.

Along the way, she meets characters played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Adrien Brody, David Castañeda, Nick Nolte, Ron Perlman, Chloë Sevigny, Charles Melton, Jameela Jamil, Tim Meadows, Simon Helberg, S. Epatha Merkerson, Ellen Barkin, Tim Blake Nelson, and more. Check out the trailer for Poker Face below.

