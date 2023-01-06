Popcaan Taps Drake for New Song “We Caa Done”: Stream

OVO dancehall star Popcaan has tapped his label boss Drake for his new single, “We Caa Done.” It’s the latest preview of Popcaan’s new album, Great Is He, out January 27th via OVO Sound. Stream it below.

The collaboration was co-produced by TRESOR and Batundi. It’s accompanied by a Theo Skudra-directed music video shot in Turks and Caicos. “‘We Caa Done’ is all about persevering,” Popcaan said in a statement. “We don’t think about limits. We’re living the life we’ve dreamed of, and despite what the haters and naysayers have to say, we will only be greater.”

Watch the music video for Popcaan’s “We Caa Done” featuring Drake below.

Other singles from Great Is He include the previously released “Set It” and “Next to Me” featuring Ton-Ann Singh.

Popcaan’s last project was 2020’s FIXTAPE, which featured appearances from Drake on “TWIST & TURN” and “ALL I NEED.” Meanwhile, Drake is coming off a productive 2022 which included the release of his latest solo album, Honestly, Nevermind, and the collaborative Her Loss with 21 Savage.

Great Is He Artwork: