Public Image Ltd. to Compete to Represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023

John Lydon will perform a "love song" written about his wife Nora, who is living with Alzheimer's

Public Image Ltd., photo courtesy of band
January 9, 2023 | 7:33am ET

    Public Image Ltd. will take part in the competition to represent Ireland at the 2023 edition of Eurovision.

    The John Lydon-fronted band will perform a new song called “Hawaii,” which is described as a “love letter” to Lydon’s wife of nearly five decades, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s.

    “A pensive, personal yet universal love song that will resonate with many, the song sees John reflecting on their lifetime well spent, and in particular, one of their happiest moments together in Hawaii,” notes a press release. “The powerfully emotional ballad is as close as John will ever come to bearing his soul.”

    In his own statement, Lydon said the song “is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most. It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

    The six finalists to represent Ireland at Eurovision will compete during a selection show taking place on Ireland’s The Late Late Show on February 3rd. The winner will be voted on by the public, a national jury, and an international jury.

    In November 2022, Keith Levene, an early member of The Clash and founding guitarist of Public Image Ltd, died at the age of 65.

