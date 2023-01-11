Menu
Puscifer Announce 2023 US and European Tour Dates

The band also unveiled the Maynard James Keenan-directed video for Carina Round's re-working of "A Singularity"

puscifer 2023 tour dates
Puscifer, photo by Rodrigo Fredes
January 11, 2023 | 3:02pm ET

    Puscifer have announced 2023 US and European tour dates with support from Night Club.

    The stateside trek kicks off May 18th with an appearance at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida. The short outing wraps up June 3rd in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. A week later, Maynard James Keenan and company open their European run on June 10th in Dublin, Ireland, and remain overseas through a July 7th concert in Madrid, Spain.

    Ticket pre-sales for the US dates go live next Wednesday (January 18th) at 10 a.m. local time, and general ticket sales begin next Friday (January 20th) at 10 a.m. local time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Along with the tour announcement, Puscifer unveiled the video for Carina Round’s re-interpretation of the Existential Reckoning track “A Singularity.” Keenan directed the clip, which is a touching memoriam to his pup MiHo.

    Said Keenan: “On Oct. 7, 2021, I lost my Muse. Deadly Little MiHo lost her 2 year battle with pancreatitis and kidney disease. We thought we lost her in late 2019, so I panicked and wrote her this song. We were certain she was done for. But we were blessed with a second chance and a bit more time. I rarely share things like this. Too painful. But this one can’t be kept bottled up. As I have mentioned before, she has been hiding in most of my vocal tracks since 2005. She was either in or near the vocal booth every time I tracked. Her sigh, her bark, sniffle, sneeze. Her jingling collar. Her squeaky toys. Usually poorly timed.”

    The track will be included on Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired, a re-imagining of the group’s 2020 album. A March 31st release date has just been announced for the collection, featuring contributions from Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, Tool’s Justin Chancellor, and more.

    Below you can stream the video for Carina Round’s take on “A Singularity” and see the full list of Puscifer’s US and European tour dates. Get tickets to the US shows via Ticketmaster.

    Puscifer’s 2023 US and European Tour Dates (with Night Club on non-festival dates):
    05/18 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
    05/23 – Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
    05/27 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival
    05/28 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
    05/30 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Main Theater
    06/01 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric Baltimore
    06/02 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Casino
    06/03 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
    06/10 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre
    06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
    06/13 – Manchester UK @ Manchester Academy
    06/15 – London, UK @ TBA
    06/17 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
    06/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    06/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset
    06/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
    06/27 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
    06/28 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
    06/30 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockeennes Festival
    07/01 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium Tilburg
    07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Club Razzmatazz
    07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive Festival
    07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

