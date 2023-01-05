Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Song “Without You”: Stream

Hip-hop lost one of its brightest stars two months ago when Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley. Fellow Migos member and Takeoff’s real-life uncle Quavo was particularly affected by the loss, and now he’s put those feelings into words with his new song “Without You.”

After taking time off to process his nephew dying right in front of him, Quavo reminisces about both the good and bad times. Over melancholy production, he raps, “Remember the days we rocked out Coachella?/ Remember the days we ain’t have our shit together?/ On the Nawfside, times were hard, but them days was better.”

The lyrics bring to mind the lengthy tribute Quavo posted on Instagram after Takeoff’s funeral. “I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t even imagine together,” he wrote. “Me and u knew we gon always be with each other for life and jus like now we gon see each other again. I love you with all my heart.”

Stream Quavo’s “Without You” below. If you’d like, check out the age-restricted lyrics video here.

Per Rolling Stone, Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Takeoff, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. Clark was arrested based on video evidence and fingerprints matched to a wine bottle left at the crime scene. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

Just weeks before Takeoff’s death, Quavo and Takeoff released their joint album Only Built for Infinity Links, signifying they were moving on from Migos without Offset.