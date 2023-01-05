Menu
Statue of Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Stolen Just Hours After Being Unveiled

The statue was erected near Lindemann's childhood home to celebrate his 60th birthday

Rammstein’s Till Lindemann (photo by Eric Brisson) and the stolen Till Lindemann statue (via Instagram)
January 5, 2023 | 11:31am ET

    A statue of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann was stolen just hours after it was unveiled.

    Artist Roxxy Roxx erected the statue to celebrate Lindemann’s 60th birthday on January 4th. The detailed sculpture was placed in front of Lindemann’s childhood home in the Evershagen district of Rostock, Germany.

    Unfortunately, it’s already been stolen. According to German news outlet NDR, Rostock police are currently investigating the theft, which was reported around 10 a.m. on the 4th. Any witnesses are being urged to come forward.

    Rammstein had a busy 2022, releasing a new album (Zeit) and finally embarking on their postponed North American stadium tour. As for 2023, the German industrial metal titans are set to head across Europe in the summer.

    The tour kicks off May 22nd in Vilnius, Lithuania, and wraps up August 4th in Brussels, Belgium. It marks the band’s third European leg on the “Stadium Tour,” which began in 2019, but was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Rammstein Mind-Blowing Concert Moments
    10 Mind-Blowing Rammstein Concert Moments

    Late last year Rammstein barred third-party broker Viagogo from selling the band’s European concert tickets, obtaining a restraining order against the website.

    “Buyers often do not realize that they are not buying their tickets from the organizer but on the secondary ticket market,” the band’s attorney Sebastian Ott said. “The legislature has recognized this deficiency and acted. We are pleased that the district court of Hamburg shares our opinion and consistently prohibits violations of the new law.”

    Below you can view Roxxy Roxx’s post regarding the Till Lindemann statue.

