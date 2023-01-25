Regal Cinemas to Screen Best Picture Oscar Nominees for $6

If you haven’t seen all the contenders for the big prize a the 2023 Oscars, there’s still time to catch them on the big screen with Regal Cinemas’ Best Picture Film Festival. It begins March 3rd and runs through the date of the Academy Award broadcast, March 12th, with tickets available for only $6.

“To be nominated for best picture represents one of the most prestigious recognitions for the movie industry each year,” Andrew Turner, head of film at Regal, said in a statement. The Best Picture Film Festival will celebrate those achievements for the 10 nominees: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

Regal Crown Club members can access the fest with just a $5 admission or a $7 concession combo that includes a small popcorn and a drink.

Last fall, Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for bankruptcy and closed several cinemas.