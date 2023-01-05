Nicolas Cage Stars as Dracula in Trailer for Renfield: Watch

Thanks to a new trailer, we finally have a look at Nicolas Cage’s much anticipated turn as the vampire Dracula in the upcoming horror comedy Renfield. Watch it below

In the film, Cage plays the overbearing boss to his long-suffering assistant Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), who “needs to get out of a toxic relationship,” as he explains in a support group to start the trailer. Luckily for Renfield, he “finds a new lease on life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy,” played by Awkwafina.

Renfield was directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie), with Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty) penning the script based on an original story outline from Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead). The cast is rounded out by Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Bess Rouss.

While speaking to the Los Angeles Times last year about his role in Renfield, Cage said he was inspired by previous portrayals of Dracula by Bela Lugosi, Frank Langella, and Gary Oldman. The actor — nay, thespian — previously played a vampire in 1989’s Vampire’s Kiss. In 2012, the self-described goth was forced to deny rumors that he was a bloodsucker himself.

Next up, Cage has been tapped to star in a new A24 comedy called Dream Scenario. Meanwhile, Hoult is coming off The Menu.