Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Catching Up with *repeat repeat About Their New Album, Everyone Stop: The What Podcast

Jared Corder and Kristyn Corder of the Nashville band sit down for a New Year interview

Advertisement
what podcast repeat repeat band interview
The What Podcast with *repeat repeat, photo courtesy of artist
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
January 5, 2023 | 11:24am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    Happy New Year from The What Podcast! We’re just a few days away from Bonnaroo revealing their 2023 lineup, but before we officially dive into the new festival season, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco are catching up with one of their favorite bands: *repeat repeat.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Nashville band’s Jared Corder and Kristyn Corder join The What crew to discuss their terrific new album, Everyone Stop. They talk about creating the record’s whopping 27 tracks, which happens to include this shows’ theme song, “Aquarius.”

    Listen to the interview with *repeat repeat above or watch the conversation below, then be sure to like, review, and subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. Stay tuned next week for a special Tuesday episode coinciding with the Bonnaroo ’23 lineup announcement!

    Make sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

what podcast high five clip booking agents pigeons playing ping pong

Booking Agents' Insights: The What Podcast High Five Clip

December 21, 2022

bonnaroo 2023 wishlist lineup what podcast

The What Podcast's Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Wishlist

December 14, 2022

bonnaroo podcast what farm high five ken weinstein podcast

Why the Bonnaroo Farm Is Never Not Great: The What Podcast High Five Clip

December 7, 2022

the what podcast booking bonnaroo music festival lineup

Insights into Booking a Music Festival: The What Podcast High Five Clip

December 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Catching Up with *repeat repeat About Their New Album, Everyone Stop: The What Podcast

Menu Shop Search Newsletter