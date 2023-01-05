Catching Up with *repeat repeat About Their New Album, Everyone Stop: The What Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

Happy New Year from The What Podcast! We’re just a few days away from Bonnaroo revealing their 2023 lineup, but before we officially dive into the new festival season, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco are catching up with one of their favorite bands: *repeat repeat.

Advertisement

Related Video

The Nashville band’s Jared Corder and Kristyn Corder join The What crew to discuss their terrific new album, Everyone Stop. They talk about creating the record’s whopping 27 tracks, which happens to include this shows’ theme song, “Aquarius.”

Listen to the interview with *repeat repeat above or watch the conversation below, then be sure to like, review, and subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. Stay tuned next week for a special Tuesday episode coinciding with the Bonnaroo ’23 lineup announcement!

Make sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.