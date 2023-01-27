Menu
Rick Ross Refuses to Ride in Teslas Because They Might Drive Him to the Police

"I've never ridden in a Tesla and the reason being is because I've always had in the back of my mind, the government could tap into the brain of the car"

rick ross teslas police government autopilot
Rick Ross
January 27, 2023 | 2:31pm ET

    Are you even the Boss if you’re not the boss of your own car? It’s a question Rick Ross has pondered, saying in his Instagram Stories that he refuses to ride in any Tesla in case it drives him to the police.

    “I won’t say I’ll never have a smart car, but I’ve never ridden in a Tesla,” Ross said (via XXL). “Never. Never in my life. I’ve never ridden in a Tesla and the reason being is because I’ve always had in the back of my mind, the government could tap into the brain of the car. ‘OK, where’s Rick? He’s over there. Nah, bring him in for questioning.'”

    Here, Rozay imitated the sound of a car driving away. “N****, like, where I’m going? It’s leaving WingStop. You pull up to the building and the agent walk out. ‘Hey, Rick.'”

    “What you think it can’t?” Ross continued. “So if you get in that muthafucka, that muthafucka lock the door and take you where it wanna go. You think you finna smoke a blunt? That bitch will suck the air out that bitch.”

    In subsequent posts, Ross also speculated that self-driving car could repossess itself if you missed a car note payment, spread conspiracy theories about On-Star navigation systems, and said that phone calls through cars are automatically recorded — “It having a conversation with you.” In other words, his Maybach Music isn’t going on autopilot anytime soon.

    Ross continues to be one of social media’s most entertaining stars. Last year he chronicled his failed efforts to get inside Buckingham Palace based only on his credentials (famous rapper), and he also denied being a hoarder while standing next to a hoard.

