Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rick Rubin Explains Why Paul McCartney Is the “Best of All Bass Players”

"He's using this technique that any child could do, then it morphs into one of the greatest songs of all time!"

Advertisement
paul mccartney rick rubin greatest bass player the beatles music news quoteworthy interview
Rick Rubin (photo via Grammys.com) and Paul McCartney (photo by Jimmy Baikovicius)
Follow
January 30, 2023 | 11:15am ET

    Rick Rubin might admittedly “know nothing about music,” but he seems pretty confident in his choice of the world’s best bass player: Paul McCartney. The producer gushed about the former Beatle in a recent interview with MOJO (via NME).

    “I thought about how everything I’ve seen, Beatles-related, is either about the songwriting or Beatlemania,” Rubin said, adding his admiration for McCartney’s “simple” approach to songwriting. “Paul McCartney the bass player, or Paul McCartney the musician, because he plays everything – that’s a little story told. You just think of him as Beatle Paul, yet in my opinion, he is the best of all bass players, he’s number one.”

    Rubin went on: “What blew my mind was when he sat at the piano and he started showing me how to write a song. He was saying, ‘See, you could it like this’, and what he was showing me was the simplest thing, but then he starts moving his fingers around slightly, and all of a sudden it evolves into ‘Hey Jude’ or ‘Let It Be’. He’s using this technique that any child could do, then it morphs into one of the greatest songs of all time!”

    Advertisement

    Rubin — who recently declared The Beatles’ “Across the Universe” one of the most formative tracks in his life — got to see McCartney’s songwriting process up close and personal in the 2021 Hulu docuseries McCartney 3, 2, 1; since then, he’s recorded an album with The Strokes on top of a mountain in Costa Rica.

    McCartney was recently featured in another documentary,  If These Walls Could Sing, about London’s Abbey Road Studios. He even nearly got hit by a car while re-creating the iconic cover photo of The Beatles’ namesake album.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Super Bowl 2023 performance Rihanna Chris Stapleton Sheryl Lee Ralph Babyface LVII Arizona coda halftime show national anthem

Super Bowl 2023: Everything to Know About the Halftime Show and National Anthem Performances

January 30, 2023

Milwaukee Metal Fest

Milwaukee Metal Fest Returns in 2023 with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, and More

January 30, 2023

"Where's the rage?" Nick Cave "changed after my first son died" quote red hand files death jethro lazenby

"Where's the Rage?" Nick Cave "Changed After My First Son Died"

January 30, 2023

shania twain covid hospital interview country pop music news

Shania Twain Recalls "Very Scary" Airlift to Hospital with COVID

January 30, 2023

Paul Shaffer World's Most Dangerous Band The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon The Roots

Paul Shaffer and the World's Most Dangerous Band to Fill In for The Roots on Jimmy Fallon

January 30, 2023

Jaarfar Jackson to play Michael Jackson in biopic

Michael Jackson's Nephew to Star in Biopic from Director Antoine Fuqua [Updated]

January 30, 2023

mars volta 2023 tour

The Mars Volta Announce May 2023 US Tour

January 30, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley Underwent Extreme Weight Loss Regime Prior to Death

January 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rick Rubin Explains Why Paul McCartney Is the "Best of All Bass Players"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter