Ringo Starr Announces Spring 2023 Tour

20-date jaunt includes dates in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, and Los Angeles

Ringo Starr All Star Band spring 2023 tour dates
Ringo Starr, photo by Philip Cosores
January 12, 2023 | 1:00pm ET

    Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band are headed back out on the road for a Spring 2023 tour.

    The 20-date jaunt kicks off on May 19th in Temecula, California, and includes dates in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. It will wrap on June 17th in San Jose, California. See the full itinerary below.

    Joining Starr on the road will be a lineup featuring Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public for the Temecula and Las Vegas dates starting Thursday, January 19th. The public on-sale for the remainder of the dates begins Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time. There will be a Live Nation pre-sale for the latter set of dates one day before (use code SOUND). Grab your tickets via Ticketmaster.

    “It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates,” Starr said in a statement. “I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there.”

    Starr’s last studio album was 2019’s What’s My Name. Last year, the former Beatle released an EP titled EP3 and appeared in a documentary called Let There Be Drums!, which included the last known filmed interview with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Speaking of The Beatles, Starr was also interviewed for Mary McCartney’s Abbey Road documentary If These Walls Could Sing.

    Ringo Starr 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/19 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino
    05/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
    05/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
    05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
    05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
    05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
    05/28 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts
    05/31 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts
    06/02 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
    06/03 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    06/04 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD
    06/06 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater – Denver Convention Center
    06/07 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
    06/09 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino
    06/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    06/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
    06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    06/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
    06/17 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

