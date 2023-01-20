Rival Sons have released a riff-heavy new single, “Rapture,” off their upcoming album, DARKFIGHTER. The California rock band has also announced that DARKFIGHTER will now arrive on June 2nd, roughly three months later than the album’s original release date of March 10th. In addition, Rival Sons have shared details of a companion album called LIGHTBRINGER, due out in late 2023.

Speaking about the decision to release two new albums this year, singer Jay Buchanan said, “In comparison to our previous records, we certainly took our time both writing and recording this collection. When we set out, the intention was mostly to dig as deep as possible. Even in the beginning before the body had formed, we agreed to throw the map away and chop our way through the woods to make a new path. Then lockdown hit and it felt like the whole damn country decided to throw the map away too.”

He added, “For myself, 2022 was like an eight-stage rocket of life changing events, so every time I thought I was finished writing, a new bull would come tearing through the clothesline and I’d have to illustrate it in some way. By the end, there were really two different sides to the same story being told. On one side, you’re fighting the darkness and, on the other, you’re bringing your own light to where there is none. One side in a corner, on the ropes, and the other advancing, cleaning the ring. Without an intermission, a refractory period, the collection would be too big a bite, so splitting it in two was the only way to do it.”

“Rapture” follows DARKFIGHTER‘s previously released lead single “Nobody Wants to Die,” which has amassed more than 1 million streams. Both upcoming albums, DARKFIGHTER and LIGHTBRINGER, were both produced by longtime collaborator and Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb. The albums mark the band’s follow-ups to 2019’s Feral Roots, which scored them two Grammy nominations.

Rival Sons will embark on a headlining US tour in February, with support from Whiskey Myers. After that, they’ll open for Greta Van Fleet on a run of March shows, followed by gigs at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals. Pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Check out the video for Rival Sons’ new song “Rapture,” followed by a list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Rival Sons 2023 Tour Dates:

02/16 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium *

02/17 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center *

02/18 – Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena *

02/19 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena *

02/02 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center *

02/24 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center *

02/25 – Johnstown, PA @ Cambria County War Memorial *

02/26 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center *

03/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena ^

03/21 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center ^

03/24 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^

03/26 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center ^

03/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

05/20 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville +

05/27 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival +

* = Whiskey Myers supports

^ = supporting Greta Van Fleet

+ = festival date

# = Rival Sons only