Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rob Lowe on Dog Gone, West Wing, and 9-1-1: Lonestar

The iconic actor talks about his new Netflix film and nerds out on Simon & Garfunkel

Advertisement
rob lowe dog gone kyle meredith with interview
Kyle Meredith with Rob Lowe, photo courtesy of Netflix
Consequence Staff
January 13, 2023 | 12:19pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Rob Lowe sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Dog Gone. The new Netflix movie follows a young man and his beloved dog after they are separated on the Appalachian Trail, and the desperate search undertaken by the man his father to find the pup before it’s too late.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The legendary actor talks about what attracted him to the script (which is based on a true story), his love of tear-jerkers, and what it was like to work with “the Daniel Day Lewis of dog actors.” Lowe also has some fun nerding out on Simon & Garfunkel and Springsteen, and his recent interview with Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner on his Literally podcast.

    We also get to hear which characters he would like to return to (West Wing fans will be happy to hear this one), and what makes his time on 9-1-1: Lonestar so special.

    Listen to Rob Lowe talk Dog Gone and more above or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then please be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

madison cunningham revealer interview podcast kyle

Madison Cunningham on New Album Revealer, Being Mistaken for a Waiter at the Grammys

January 11, 2023

Ben Gibbard Death Cab For Cutie Interview Podcast Kyle Meredith With

Ben Gibbard on the Death Cab for Cutie/The Postal Service Tour, 2000s Indie, and More

January 9, 2023

Henry Melling The Pale Blue Eye Kyle Meredith Interview Podcast

Harry Melling on Portraying Edgar Allen Poe Alongside Christian Bale in The Pale Blue Eye

January 6, 2023

Kyle Meredith With Podcast

Kyle Meredith With… Celebrates 700 Episodes with Jared Leto, Maya Hawke, Jack Black, and More

December 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rob Lowe on Dog Gone, West Wing, and 9-1-1: Lonestar

Menu Shop Search Newsletter