Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Rob Lowe sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Dog Gone. The new Netflix movie follows a young man and his beloved dog after they are separated on the Appalachian Trail, and the desperate search undertaken by the man his father to find the pup before it’s too late.

Advertisement

Related Video

The legendary actor talks about what attracted him to the script (which is based on a true story), his love of tear-jerkers, and what it was like to work with “the Daniel Day Lewis of dog actors.” Lowe also has some fun nerding out on Simon & Garfunkel and Springsteen, and his recent interview with Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner on his Literally podcast.

We also get to hear which characters he would like to return to (West Wing fans will be happy to hear this one), and what makes his time on 9-1-1: Lonestar so special.

Listen to Rob Lowe talk Dog Gone and more above or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then please be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.