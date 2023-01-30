Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 North American Tour with Ministry and Filter

Shock rockers Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are teaming up for a co-headlining 2023 North American tour. The stacked bill features support from industrial veterans Ministry and Filter.

The month-long “Freaks on Parade” tour kicks off August 24th in Dallas, and runs through a September 24th show in Phoenix. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (February 3rd) via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday (February 1st) at 10 a.m. local time using the code CHORUS. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

With guitarist John 5 replacing Mick Mars in Mötley Crüe, Rob Zombie has recruited Mike Riggs to round out his band, which also includes bassist Piggy D and drummer Ginger Fish.

Meanwhile, prior to the shows with Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper will be the special guest on Mötley Crüe’s co-headlining summer North American shows with Def Leppard. He also recently announced a spring headlining tour.

See the full list of Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper’s tour dates below, followed by Cooper’s additional 2023 dates. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Ministry and Filter:

08/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

09/01 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

09/05 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/08 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

09/09 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/10 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

09/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/16 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

09/19 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/22 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

09/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Additional Alice Cooper 2023 Tour Dates:

04/29 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre ^

05/02 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ^

05/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre ^

05/06 – Bemidji, MN @ Sanford Center ^

05/09 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center ^

05/10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace ^

05/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre ^

05/14 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium ^

05/15 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center ^

05/17 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium ^

05/18 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre ^

08/05 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome *

08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium *

08/11 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome *

08/13 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field Omaha *

08/16 – Tulsa, OK @ H.A. Chapman Stadium *

08/18 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium *

^ = headlining show

* = supporting Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard