Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 North American Tour with Ministry and Filter

The four bands will hit the road together in late August for a month-long outing

Advertisement
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper 2023 tour
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, photos by Amy Harris
January 30, 2023 | 10:57am ET

    Shock rockers Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are teaming up for a co-headlining 2023 North American tour. The stacked bill features support from industrial veterans Ministry and Filter.

    The month-long “Freaks on Parade” tour kicks off August 24th in Dallas, and runs through a September 24th show in Phoenix. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (February 3rd) via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday (February 1st) at 10 a.m. local time using the code CHORUS. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

    With guitarist John 5 replacing Mick Mars in Mötley Crüe, Rob Zombie has recruited Mike Riggs to round out his band, which also includes bassist Piggy D and drummer Ginger Fish.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, prior to the shows with Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper will be the special guest on Mötley Crüe’s co-headlining summer North American shows with Def Leppard. He also recently announced a spring headlining tour.

    def leppard motley crue alice cooper 2023 tour
     Editor's Pick
    Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Announce Summer 2023 US Tour Dates with Alice Cooper

    See the full list of Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper’s tour dates below, followed by Cooper’s additional 2023 dates. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Ministry and Filter:
    08/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    08/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    08/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    08/30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
    09/01 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    09/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
    09/05 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    09/08 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
    09/09 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    09/10 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
    09/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    09/16 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    09/19 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    09/20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
    09/22 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
    09/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

    Advertisement

    Additional Alice Cooper 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/29 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre ^
    05/02 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ^
    05/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre ^
    05/06 – Bemidji, MN @ Sanford Center ^
    05/09 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center ^
    05/10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace ^
    05/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre ^
    05/14 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium ^
    05/15 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center ^
    05/17 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium ^
    05/18 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre ^
    08/05 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome *
    08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium *
    08/11 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome *
    08/13 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field Omaha *
    08/16 – Tulsa, OK @ H.A. Chapman Stadium *
    08/18 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium *

    ^ = headlining show
    * = supporting Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard

    Zombie Cooper tour poster

Advertisement

Latest Stories

mars volta 2023 tour

The Mars Volta Announce May 2023 US Tour

January 30, 2023

bjork 2023 cornucopia tour dates world tickets buy arena

Björk Announces 2023 "Cornucopia" World Tour

January 30, 2023

yves tumor new album echolalia

Yves Tumor Announces New Album, 2023 Tour Dates

January 30, 2023

Thom Yorke of The Smile

The Smile Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

January 30, 2023

Young the Giant 2023 tour dates Milky Chance tickets presale code stream

Young the Giant Announce Summer 2023 Tour with Milky Chance

January 26, 2023

obituary 2023 tour

Obituary Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

January 26, 2023

Madonna tickets tour 40th anniversary presale code info stream dates

How to Get Tickets to Madonna's Sold-Out 2023 Tour

January 26, 2023

John Mayer to embark on solo tour

John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour

January 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 North American Tour with Ministry and Filter

Menu Shop Search Newsletter