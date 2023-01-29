Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Robert Fripp and Toyah “Shout at the Devil” with Mötley Crüe Cover: Watch

The married couple let their hair flow for the '80s glam-metal anthem

Advertisement
Robert and Toyah perform Motley Crue
Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox, via YouTube
January 29, 2023 | 9:23am ET
Advertisement

Latest Stories

HC logo

Introducing the Heavy Consequence Weekly Newsletter

January 27, 2023

Airbourne Joel O'Keeffe video interview

Airbourne's Joel O'Keeffe on Return to Touring, New Album Plans, and AC/DC's Longevity

January 27, 2023

Overkill new album 2023

Overkill Announce New Album Scorched, Unleash "The Surgeon": Stream

January 27, 2023

Jane's Addiction Dave Navarro Josh Klinghoffer

Jane's Addiction Recruit Josh Klinghoffer to Fill in for Ailing Dave Navarro on Upcoming Shows

January 27, 2023

Avatar's Johannes Eckerström x Halestorm's Lzzy Hale by Pierre Veillet

Avatar Team Up with Lzzy Hale for New Single "Violence No Matter What": Stream

January 27, 2023

Twisted Sister reunite Metal Hall of Fame

Twisted Sister Reunite for First Performance in Six Years: Recap, Photos and Video

January 27, 2023

Limp Bizkit

The Bamboozle Festival 2023 Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Rick Ross, Papa Roach, Steve Aoki, Flyleaf and More

January 26, 2023

obituary 2023 tour

Obituary Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

January 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert Fripp and Toyah "Shout at the Devil" with Mötley Crüe Cover: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter