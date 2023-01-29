Robert Fripp and Toyah “Shout at the Devil” with Mötley Crüe Cover: Watch

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox get their hair metal on in their latest “Sunday Lunch” performance, as the married couple take on Mötley Crüe’s “Shout at the Devil.”

Seriously, there’s lots of hair, as the King Crimson guitarist sports a long pink wig while he plays the title track from the Crüe’s quadruple-platinum 1983 album. Meanwhile, after performing a KISS song in an inflatable unicorn costume last week, Toyah is back to her usual revealing attire, sporting a red pleather outfit that would fit nicely in one of Mötley Crüe’s ’80s videos.

As the wind blows back the pair’s luxurious locks, Fripp even gets in on the vocals, shouting the anthemic chorus alongside Toyah.

Other songs the couple have tackled in recent weeks include The Offspring’s “The Kids Aren’t Alright,” Megadeth’s “Holy Wars” and Metallica’s “Seek & Destroy.”

While no dates have been revealed yet, Toyah and Robert plan to take “Sunday Lunch” on the road this year.

In the meantime, Mötley Crüe and co-headliner Def Leppard have announced a run of summer US dates with special guest Alice Cooper. Pick up tickets here.

Watch Robert and Toyah perform “Shout at the Devil” below.