Robert Fripp and Toyah Take on The Offspring’s “The Kids Aren’t Alright”: Watch

The couple's "Sunday Lunch" series continues with a rendition of the punk-rock anthem

Robert Fripp Toyah The Offspring
Robert Fripp and Toyah, via YouTube
January 8, 2023 | 2:24pm ET

    With a new year upon us, King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his singer wife Toyah Willcox are still serving up their “Sunday Lunch” performances. In the latest edition of the popular YouTube series, the couple cover The Offspring’s “The Kids Aren’t Alright.”

    Fripp nails the anthemic guitar riff, as Toyah dances behind him, singing the song’s bleak lyrics and waving a wind-blown silk scarf around. At one point the scarf comedically drapes over Fripp’s head while he’s still playing guitar.

    “The Kids Aren’t Alright” appeared on The Offspring’s 1998 album, Americana, and hit No. 6 on the Alternative Rock chart and No. 11 on the Mainstream Rock tally.

    While no dates or cities have been announced, Toyah and Robert are planning to take their “Sunday Lunch” performances on tour this year.

    The couple have racked up millions of views on YouTube with their covers of rock classics. Their rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” has garnered more than 8 million views alone.

    Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah perform The Offspring’s “The Kids Aren’t Alright” below.

