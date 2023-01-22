Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Robert Fripp and Unicorn Toyah Fly Through KISS’ “I Was Made for Lovin’ You”: Watch

Toyah wears an inflatable flying unicorn costume for the KISS classic

Advertisement
Robert Fripp and Toyah perform KISS
Robert Fripp and Toyah perform KISS, via YouTube
January 22, 2023 | 10:39am ET

    King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his singer wife Toyah Willcox turn the zaniness dial up to 11 in their latest “Sunday Lunch” performance, as the couple take on the KISS classic “I Was Made for Lovin’ You.”

    Usually, Toyah is wearing next to nothing, but this time she’s as covered up as can be, dancing and singing in a full-body inflatable flying unicorn costume. Fripp somehow maintains his concentration as he strums his way through KISS’ 1979 hit.

    In recent weeks, Robert and Toyah have taken on The Offpsring’s “The Kids Aren’t Alright,” Megadeth’s “Holy Wars” and Metallica’s “Seek & Destroy,” all with Toyah in far more revealing outfits.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Fans can expect a bevy of costume changes when the frisky couple take “Sunday Lunch” on the road sometime this year. Last year, Toyah announced that the pair would embark on a 2023 tour to celebrate the popular YouTube series, with dates yet to be revealed.

    Watch Robert and Toyah perform KISS’ “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” below.

Advertisement

Latest Stories

Rock Fest 2023 - Godsmack Pantera Slipknot

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

January 20, 2023

Spiritbox Courtney LaPlante video interview

Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante on Touring with Ghost & Mastodon, Chart Success, and America's Got Talent

January 20, 2023

Jesus Piece new album

Jesus Piece Announce New Album ...So Unknown, Unleash "Gates of Horn": Stream

January 20, 2023

Last in Line new album

Last in Line Announce New Album Jericho, Release Single "Ghost Town": Stream

January 20, 2023

Rival Sons new albums and song

Rival Sons to Release Two New Albums in 2023, Unveil New Single "Rapture": Stream

January 20, 2023

Pantera 2023 tour with Lamb of God

Pantera Announce 2023 North American Tour with Lamb of God

January 20, 2023

Metallica screaming suicide

Metallica Unleash New Song "Screaming Suicide": Stream

January 19, 2023

darkthrone goatlord original

Darkthrone To Release Original Version of Shelved Album Goatlord

January 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert Fripp and Unicorn Toyah Fly Through KISS' "I Was Made for Lovin' You": Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter