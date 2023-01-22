King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his singer wife Toyah Willcox turn the zaniness dial up to 11 in their latest “Sunday Lunch” performance, as the couple take on the KISS classic “I Was Made for Lovin’ You.”

Usually, Toyah is wearing next to nothing, but this time she’s as covered up as can be, dancing and singing in a full-body inflatable flying unicorn costume. Fripp somehow maintains his concentration as he strums his way through KISS’ 1979 hit.

In recent weeks, Robert and Toyah have taken on The Offpsring’s “The Kids Aren’t Alright,” Megadeth’s “Holy Wars” and Metallica’s “Seek & Destroy,” all with Toyah in far more revealing outfits.

Fans can expect a bevy of costume changes when the frisky couple take “Sunday Lunch” on the road sometime this year. Last year, Toyah announced that the pair would embark on a 2023 tour to celebrate the popular YouTube series, with dates yet to be revealed.

Watch Robert and Toyah perform KISS’ “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” below.