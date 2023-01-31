Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced a new run of 2023 tour dates in support of their collaborative album, Raise the Roof.
The latest trek picks up April 25th in Shrevport, Louisiana, sweeping through the south and up the east coast. After a brief break in late May and early June, the Grammy-nominated pair will be back in the western United States, cutting across the midwest before ending in July in the northeast and Toronto, Ontario. Check out the full schedule below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale going down one day earlier on Thursday, February 2nd (use access code CHORUS). Alternatively, tickets will be available via Stubhub.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2023 Tour Dates:
04/25 — Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
04/26 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
04/29 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
04/30 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
05/02 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
05/03 — Huber Heights @ OH, Rose Music Center @ The Heights
05/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
05/09 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
05/10 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
05/13 — Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
05/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/17 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
05/18 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
06/14 — Las Vegas, NV, @ Pearl Concert Theater
06/15 –Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall at University of Arizona
06/17 — Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park
06/18 — Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival
06/20 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
06/28 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/29 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
07/01 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/02 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center
07/03 — Portland, ME @ Thompon’s Point
07/05 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
