Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

Following the success of 2022's Raise the Roof

Advertisement
robert plant alison krauss 2023 tour dates tickets buy
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, photo by David McClister
January 31, 2023 | 11:51am ET

    Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced a new run of 2023 tour dates in support of their collaborative album, Raise the Roof.

    The latest trek picks up April 25th in Shrevport, Louisiana, sweeping through the south and up the east coast. After a brief break in late May and early June, the Grammy-nominated pair will be back in the western United States, cutting across the midwest before ending in July in the northeast and Toronto, Ontario. Check out the full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale going down one day earlier on Thursday, February 2nd (use access code CHORUS). Alternatively, tickets will be available via Stubhub.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/25 — Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
    04/26 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    04/29 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
    04/30 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
    05/02 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
    05/03 — Huber Heights @ OH, Rose Music Center @ The Heights
    05/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
    05/09 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
    05/10 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
    05/13 — Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
    05/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
    05/17 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
    05/18 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
    06/14 — Las Vegas, NV, @ Pearl Concert Theater
    06/15 –Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall at University of Arizona
    06/17 — Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park
    06/18 — Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival
    06/20 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
    06/28 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    06/29 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
    07/01 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    07/02 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center
    07/03 — Portland, ME @ Thompon’s Point
    07/05 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

    Editor’s Note: Get high-quality photo prints of Led Zeppelin and other legendary musicians at Consequence Shop.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Advertisement

Latest Stories

les claypool frog brigade 2023 tour

Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade to Reunite After 20 Years for 2023 US Tour

January 31, 2023

Marco Antonio Solis tickets El Buki World Tour 2023 los bukis solo dates shows live presale code

How to Get Tickets to Marco Antonio Solís' 2023 Tour

January 31, 2023

tarja 2023 tour

Tarja Announces 2023 US Tour

January 31, 2023

hayley kiyoko 2023 tour panorama ticket presale schedule pop music news

Hayley Kiyoko Announces 2023 Tour

January 31, 2023

Pixies

Pixies Expand 2023 North American Tour Dates

January 31, 2023

toris amos 2023 us summer tour dates

Tori Amos Announces 2023 US Tour

January 31, 2023

alex lahey The Answer Is Always Yes good time music video tracklist pre order indie rock music news listen stream

Alex Lahey Announces New Album The Answer Is Always Yes, Shares "Good Time": Stream

January 31, 2023

trivium beartooth tour

Trivium and Beartooth Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

January 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter