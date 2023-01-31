Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced a new run of 2023 tour dates in support of their collaborative album, Raise the Roof.

The latest trek picks up April 25th in Shrevport, Louisiana, sweeping through the south and up the east coast. After a brief break in late May and early June, the Grammy-nominated pair will be back in the western United States, cutting across the midwest before ending in July in the northeast and Toronto, Ontario. Check out the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale going down one day earlier on Thursday, February 2nd (use access code CHORUS). Alternatively, tickets will be available via Stubhub.

Advertisement

Related Video

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2023 Tour Dates:

04/25 — Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

04/26 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

04/29 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

04/30 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

05/02 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

05/03 — Huber Heights @ OH, Rose Music Center @ The Heights

05/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

05/09 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

05/10 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

05/13 — Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

05/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/17 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

05/18 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

06/14 — Las Vegas, NV, @ Pearl Concert Theater

06/15 –Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall at University of Arizona

06/17 — Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park

06/18 — Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

06/20 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

06/28 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/29 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

07/01 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/02 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center

07/03 — Portland, ME @ Thompon’s Point

07/05 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Editor’s Note: Get high-quality photo prints of Led Zeppelin and other legendary musicians at Consequence Shop.