Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Robert Plant: Phil Collins Was “A Driving Force” Behind My Solo Career

"He’s a great spirit, a good man"

Advertisement
phil collins robert plant led zeppelin solo career genesis hard rock music classic news
Robert Plant (photo by Debi Del Grande) and Phil Collins (photo by Raph_PH on Flickr)
Follow
January 5, 2023 | 4:08pm ET

    If you’ve been keeping tabs on Robert Plant lately, it’s clear he’s doing just fine without Led Zeppelin. That doesn’t mean he always goes it alone, though: In a new interview with VulturePlant credits his pal Phil Collins for helping him get his solo career off the ground, saying the Genesis musician was “a driving force” for him.

    “After John [Bonham, Led Zeppelin drummer] passed away and there was no Led Zeppelin, there had to be a way to go,” Plant says in a new interview with Vulture. “I floundered around a lot because until I was 32, I was in some kind of wild and absurd adventure… Phil Collins especially was a driving force and had positive energy with the first record, Pictures at Eleven. It wasn’t a difficult job to get together with other people, it was just whether or not we could cook it properly.”

    Plant went on: “With Phil, it wasn’t so much advice as encouragement and consideration. He was taking no prisoners. He would only allow himself a short amount of time to come to the studio in Wales and make it work. Nobody was hiding behind the performance.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Collins would go on to perform drums on five tracks on Pictures at Eleven, Plant’s 1982 solo debut. But as much as Plant admired Collins, the feelings were evidently mutual: “Then he came on tour with me and basically said, ‘Robert, the guy that sat behind you for all those years was my hero,'” Plant recalled, the guy referenced being Bonham, who died in 1980. “That was it. He said, ‘Anything I can do to help you to get back into fighting shape again, I’m here…’ He’s a great spirit, a good man.”

    Perhaps to the chagrin of some intense Led Zeppelin fans, Plant still has no interest in reuniting his iconic hard rock band: In August, he told the Los Angeles Times that reuniting would feel gimmicky and “doesn’t really satisfy [his] need to be stimulated.” Collins evidently felt differently, as his own group Genesis did their own reunion tour in 2021.

    Editor’s Grab this exclusive image of Led Zeppelin in 1975 and other high-quality photo prints at Consequence Shop.

    Advertisement

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

black belt eagle scout nobody katherine paul music video new single indie rock music news watch listen stream

Black Belt Eagle Scout Shares Atmospheric New Single "Nobody": Stream

January 5, 2023

miley cyrus endless summer vacation album

Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus' New Album Endless Summer Vacation (So Far)

January 5, 2023

stanning bts live episode 200th episode

Stanning BTS Through the Years: Live 200th Episode

January 5, 2023

big thief soundchecks teachers students 2023 us tour

Big Thief Invite Students and Teachers to Soundchecks on 2023 US Tour

January 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert Plant: Phil Collins Was "A Driving Force" Behind My Solo Career

Menu Shop Search Newsletter