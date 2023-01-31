Roku and Tubi Snap Up Shelved HBO Max Shows Including Westworld

One streamer’s trash is another streamer’s treasure, which is how several series unceremoniously yanked from HBO Max by Warner Bros. Discovery, including Westworld, are set to become prized jewels of Roku and Tubi.

As Variety reports, WBD is ready to live in the FAST lane (that is, Free, Ad-Supported Television) by launching its own channels to carry the kind of series that, while possibly beloved, don’t inspire people to pay HBO Max prices. Roku and Tubi will be the first platforms to carry WBD’s FAST channels, and some of the properties heading their way include Westworld, still canceled but once again available to stream, as well as The Nevers, Raised by Wolves, FBoy Island, Legendary, Finding Magic Mike, Head of the Class, and The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Both Roku and Tubi are getting about 2,000 hours of WBD content, and while they will have significant overlap, there are some title that appear destined for one platform and not the other. Altogether, the series will be culled from HBO Max, Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television and more. However, the cavalry doesn’t appear to be coming for Batgirl, which got shelved after it had finished shooting; WBD still thinks the most profitable path there is as a tax write-off.

Roku will see the new titles sometime in the spring, while Tubi will roll out some WBD content as soon as Wednesday, February 1st. Complicating matters is that WBD still plans to launch an all-in-one streamer combining HBO Max and Discovery+ sometime early this year. Pricing, packaging, and even the name of this new product have not been revealed, though sources suggest WBD is leaning towards the title Max.

After a pandemic pause, the streaming wars are once again heating up. Earlier this week, Paramount announced that Showtime would be rebranded as Showtime with Paramount+ as the company works to integrate its various streaming platforms.