Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rome and Duddy Announce Cactus Cool EP, Share New Single “Coast of Mexico”: Stream

Out on March 3rd

Advertisement
Rome and Duddy Coast of Mexico Cactus Cool EP 2023 stream dirty heads sublime podcast network
Rome and Duddy, photo courtesy of artist
January 13, 2023 | 9:47am ET

    Rome and Duddy, the new collaborative project of Sublime with Romes Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads Dustin Bushnell, are kicking off the new year with the announcement of their debut collaborative EP, Cactus Cool, arriving on March 3rd. The news comes with their latest single, “Coast of Mexico,” in tow.

    Cactus Cool was produced by Vance Powell (Jack White, Phish) and Leroy Powell (Sturgill Simpson) and composed in a mountain cabin in Idyllwild, California. The frontmen duo, who also host The Rome and Duddy Show on the Consequence Podcast Network, previously teased the upcoming project in an Origins interview for the debut single, “Cannabis Tree.” “We aimed to merge our loves of Reggae, Americana, country, and folk into new original music,” they said. “Something familiar yet new and exciting.”

    The latest peek at Cactus Cool has been delivered in the form of the breezy “Coast of Mexico.” The longtime “Lay Me Down” vocal pair recount a journey that whisks them from Pittsburgh to Roanoke, Virginia to Reno, and ultimately, the titular dream destination across the border — all while showing off their well-traveled ears on a production that spans their various, wide-ranging musical inspirations. Watch an iguana on the run in the accompanying animated music video below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Aside from Rome and Duddy dropping “Cannabis Tree” in the fall, “Coast of Mexico” has been preceded by the single “I’ll Be Right Here” in December. The group also linked up for the “Winter Moon Tour” that lasted until the end of 2022.

    To help successfully pass the time while awaiting the Cactus Cool EP’s arrival, you can always check out an extensive selection of Rome and Duddy’s Good Times CBD products via the Consequence Shop. The duo’s unique branded offerings include various gummies; flower and pre-rolls; and an array of accessories all available now.

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

maneskin tom morello gossip new song stream listen

Måneskin Recruit Tom Morello for New Single "Gossip": Stream

January 13, 2023

belle and sebastian late developers i don't know what you see in me indie pop rock alternative music news listen stream

Belle and Sebastian Premiere New Album Late Developer: Stream

January 13, 2023

green day alison cover

Green Day Cover Elvis Costello's "Alison" on Nimrod-Era Demo: Stream

January 13, 2023

miley cyrus flowers new song single endless summer vacation

Miley Cyrus Launches a Fresh Era with New Song "Flowers": Stream

January 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rome and Duddy Announce Cactus Cool EP, Share New Single "Coast of Mexico": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter