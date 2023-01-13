Rome and Duddy Announce Cactus Cool EP, Share New Single “Coast of Mexico”: Stream

Rome and Duddy, the new collaborative project of Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Dustin Bushnell, are kicking off the new year with the announcement of their debut collaborative EP, Cactus Cool, arriving on March 3rd. The news comes with their latest single, “Coast of Mexico,” in tow.

Cactus Cool was produced by Vance Powell (Jack White, Phish) and Leroy Powell (Sturgill Simpson) and composed in a mountain cabin in Idyllwild, California. The frontmen duo, who also host The Rome and Duddy Show on the Consequence Podcast Network, previously teased the upcoming project in an Origins interview for the debut single, “Cannabis Tree.” “We aimed to merge our loves of Reggae, Americana, country, and folk into new original music,” they said. “Something familiar yet new and exciting.”

The latest peek at Cactus Cool has been delivered in the form of the breezy “Coast of Mexico.” The longtime “Lay Me Down” vocal pair recount a journey that whisks them from Pittsburgh to Roanoke, Virginia to Reno, and ultimately, the titular dream destination across the border — all while showing off their well-traveled ears on a production that spans their various, wide-ranging musical inspirations. Watch an iguana on the run in the accompanying animated music video below.

Aside from Rome and Duddy dropping “Cannabis Tree” in the fall, “Coast of Mexico” has been preceded by the single “I’ll Be Right Here” in December. The group also linked up for the “Winter Moon Tour” that lasted until the end of 2022.

