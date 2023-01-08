Ron Jeremy Declared Incompetent to Stand Trial for Rape Due to Severe Dementia

Ron Jeremy has been declared incompetent to stand trial after it was determined that the disgraced adult actor is suffering from severe dementia, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Jeremy, 69, was indicted in 2020 on more than 30 counts of sexual assault stemming from allegations made by 20 women. If convicted, he faced more than 250 years in prison.

Prior to the start of Jeremy’s trial in 2021, his defense attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, claimed that his client no longer recognized him. Mental health experts for both the prosecution and defense have since determined that Jeremy suffers from severe dementia.

“As a result of the agreement of the experts, the defendant will be declared incompetent to stand trial … his prognosis for improvement is not good,” L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in an email obtained by the L.A. Times. “If he does not improve, we will not be able to try him for his crimes. Because criminal proceedings are suspended as long as he is incompetent, we also cannot get a guilty plea from him or discuss other measures to get justice for the victims in this case.”

Jeremy will appear in court on January 17th, where he will be formally declared incompetent. He then will likely be placed in a state-run hospital.

Jeremy was one of the most well-known male pornographic actors in the history of adult film, having appeared in more than 2,000 titles over the course of his career. His fame extended beyond just porn, however, as he also worked as a stand-up comedian and reality TV personality. Additionally, he served as a consultant on the 1997 film Boogie Nights, had a cameo in the original Ghostbusters film, and appeared in music videos by Sublime, Moby, Insane Clown Posse, Guns N’ Roses, and Mercury Rev.