Rosalía Shares New Single “LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me)”: Stream

Rosalía is back with her first music of 2023. After teasing the track on social media, the singer has today shared the new single “LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me).”

“LLYLM” is a subtle, but quick-footed dance-pop track that’s embellished with flourishes of flamenco influence in classic Rosalía fashion. Notably, it features the Spanish musician singing lines entirely in English: “I don’t need honesty/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/ Cover me in a dream, I’ll be yours, our fantasy,” goes the chorus. “Who needs the honesty?/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/ Maybe in the end, it becomes real, enough for me.”

Listen to “LLYLM” below.

In December, Rosalía shared a remix of her song “DESPECHÁ” featuring Cardi B, which we named Song of the Week. Her latest album MOTOMAMI arrived last March.

In support of MOTOMAMI, she’ll play Coachella and several other festivals in the months ahead. You can get tickets to her upcoming shows here.