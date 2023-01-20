Rosalía Performs Atop a Lowrider at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show: Watch

Rosalía provided the soundtrack for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show in Paris on January 19th, during which she used a yellow lowrider for a makeshift stage as part of her performance.

During her career-spanning set, Rosalía played recent hits like “SAOKO” and “DESPECHA,” both of which appear on the deluxe edition of MOTOMAMI, one of the best albums released in 2022. She also performed “DE AQUÍ NO SALES (Cap.4: Disputa)” from her breakout album, EL MAL QUERER, and threw it back to her debut full-length, Los Ángeles, with “De Plata.”

In between her own songs, Rosalía spotlighted other global artists by playing Dominican rapper Angel Dior’s “A I O,” DJ Gabriel Do Borel, MC Lucy, and MC Rogê’s Brazilian funk song “Sento no Bico da Glock,” and Lebanese artist Ahmad H Music’s viral hit “Basbousa Song.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Watch Rosalía’s performance and see the full setlist below.

To close out 2022, Rosalía teamed up with Cardi B for a remix of “DESPECHÁ,” which we named our Song of the Week. She is up for a pair of Grammys at the upcoming ceremony on February 5th.

Next up, she will appear at Coachella and headline Lollapalooza’s Latin American festivals. Grab your tickets here.

Setlist:

CANDY (Remix)

SAOKO

Bulerías De La Perla” – Camarón De La Isla

DE AQUÍ NO SALES (Cap.4: Disputa)

Sento no Bico da Glock – DJ Gabriel Do Borel, MC Lucy, and MC Rogê

DESPECHÁ (nusar3000 Funk Carioca Remix)

DIABLO

Basbousa Song – Ahmad H Music

De Plata

A I O – Angel Dior

CUUUUuuuuuute

Teresa, Lark of Ascension – Broadcast