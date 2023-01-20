Menu
Rosalía Performs Atop a Lowrider at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show: Watch

During Paris Fashion Week

Rosalia Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Show
Rosalía performs at Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show (via YouTube)
January 20, 2023 | 1:04pm ET

    Rosalía provided the soundtrack for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show in Paris on January 19th, during which she used a yellow lowrider for a makeshift stage as part of her performance.

    During her career-spanning set, Rosalía played recent hits like “SAOKO” and “DESPECHA,” both of which appear on the deluxe edition of MOTOMAMI, one of the best albums released in 2022. She also performed “DE AQUÍ NO SALES (Cap.4: Disputa)” from her breakout album, EL MAL QUERER, and threw it back to her debut full-length, Los Ángeles, with “De Plata.”

    In between her own songs, Rosalía spotlighted other global artists by playing Dominican rapper Angel Dior’s “A I O,” DJ Gabriel Do Borel, MC Lucy, and MC Rogê’s Brazilian funk song “Sento no Bico da Glock,” and Lebanese artist Ahmad H Music’s viral hit “Basbousa Song.”

    Watch Rosalía’s performance and see the full setlist below.

    To close out 2022, Rosalía teamed up with Cardi B for a remix of “DESPECHÁ,” which we named our Song of the Week. She is up for a pair of Grammys at the upcoming ceremony on February 5th.

    Next up, she will appear at Coachella and headline Lollapalooza’s Latin American festivals. Grab your tickets here.

    Setlist:
    CANDY (Remix)
    SAOKO
    Bulerías De La Perla” – Camarón De La Isla
    DE AQUÍ NO SALES (Cap.4: Disputa)
    Sento no Bico da Glock – DJ Gabriel Do Borel, MC Lucy, and MC Rogê
    DESPECHÁ (nusar3000 Funk Carioca Remix)
    DIABLO
    Basbousa Song – Ahmad H Music
    De Plata
    A I O – Angel Dior
    CUUUUuuuuuute
    Teresa, Lark of Ascension – Broadcast

