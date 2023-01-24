Ruston Kelly Announces Spring 2023 Tour

Ruston Kelly has announced “The Weakness Tour,” a new run of 30 spring dates in support of his forthcoming album, The Weakness, out April 7th.

Kelly will be joined at various stops by Jenny Lewis, Annie DiRusso, Purr, Briscoe, and Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners. The new trek begins April 12th in Louisville, Kentucky, and wraps June 2nd in Nashville, TN, before Kelly embarks on his previously-announced trek with Noah Kahan. Check out Kelly’s full 2023 tour itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be bought through Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale takes place one day earlier on Thursday, January 26th (use access code SOUND). Many of the summer dates have already sold out, but tickets are still available on the secondary market here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Ruston Kelly 2023 Tour Dates:

04/12 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom ~

04/13 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City ~

04/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater ~

04/16 — Charlotte, NC @ Underground ~

04/17 — Washington, DC @ 930 Club *

04/19 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

04/20 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

04/21 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

04/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA *

04/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/27 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird #

04/28 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache #

04/29 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues #

04/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

05/02 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

05/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

05/05 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ^

05/06 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox ^

05/07 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

05/09 — Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall ^

05/11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

05/12 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up ^

05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater ^

05/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

05/16 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

05/18 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge and Music Hall #

05/19 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues #

05/20 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s #

05/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads #

05/02 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater $

06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park %

06/18 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery %

08/31 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall %

09/12 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! %

09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Music Park – Maryland Heights %

09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park %

09/16 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill %

09/17 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage %

~ = w/ Annie DiRusso

* = w/ Purr

# = w/ Briscoe

^ = w/ Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners

$ = w/ Jenny Lewis

% = w/ Noah Kahan