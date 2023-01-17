Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ruston Kelly Announces New Album The Weakness, Shares Title Track: Stream

His third LP drops April 7th

Advertisement
Ruston Kelly The Weakness album preorder stream artwork tracklist release date
Ruston Kelly, photo by Alysse Gafkjen
January 17, 2023 | 12:18pm ET

    Ruston Kelly has announced his upcoming third album, The Weakness, will arrive on April 7th via Rounder Records.

    The project was produced by Nate Mercereau (Sharon Van Etten, Leon Bridges) and includes the country singer’s first songs about his divorce from Kacey Musgraves in 2020. “I couldn’t make sense of it, and for a long time I felt physically incapable of writing about it,” he shared in a statement. “I didn’t want to make a divorce record, but it was important to me to say what I needed to say while also making sure to protect her heart.”

    The experience apparently caused Kelly to embark on a journey of self-discovery as he relocated from Nashville to Portland, Tennessee and retooled his writing process to have a “greater focus on creating a sonic atmosphere” with Mercereau. Though he used the project to interrogate his own perceived “weaknesses,” the results appear to have allowed Kelly to come out more whole than before.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “With every record I make, I learn so much about myself and who I am as a human and what type of man I want to be,” he said. “In a way, it’s a form of self-help, or like I’m building a fort against a lesser version of myself. Then the goal from there is to just keep on growing.”

    Check out the album’s title track, artwork, and full tracklist below.

    The Weakness follows Ruston Kelly’s 2020 sophomore LP, Shape & Destroy. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Kelly is next set to join Noah Kahan on the road this summer, including stops to Atlanta, Toronto, and New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    The Weakness Artwork:

    Ruston Kelly The Weakness album artwork cover stream

    The Weakness Tracklist:
    01. The Weakness
    02. Hellfire
    03. St. Jupiter
    04. Let Only Love Remain
    05. Michael Keaton
    06. Mending Song
    07. Dive
    08. Breakdown
    09. Holy Shit
    10. Better Now
    11. Wicked Hands
    12. Cold Black Mile

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges are the set the headline this year's Beach Road Weekend in Martha's Vinyard

Beach Road Weekend 2023: Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges Heading to Martha's Vinyard

January 17, 2023

danzig singles elvis 2023 concert

Glenn Danzig Announces "Danzig Sings Elvis" Concert

January 17, 2023

Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott to play Lovers & Friends Fest in 2023

Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Christina Aguilera Headline Lovers & Friends' 2023 Lineup

January 17, 2023

Cate Blanchett Margot Robbie heavy metal

Slipknot Fan Margot Robbie Shuts Down Cate Blanchett's Metal Mockery

January 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ruston Kelly Announces New Album The Weakness, Shares Title Track: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter