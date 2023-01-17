Ruston Kelly has announced his upcoming third album, The Weakness, will arrive on April 7th via Rounder Records.

The project was produced by Nate Mercereau (Sharon Van Etten, Leon Bridges) and includes the country singer’s first songs about his divorce from Kacey Musgraves in 2020. “I couldn’t make sense of it, and for a long time I felt physically incapable of writing about it,” he shared in a statement. “I didn’t want to make a divorce record, but it was important to me to say what I needed to say while also making sure to protect her heart.”

The experience apparently caused Kelly to embark on a journey of self-discovery as he relocated from Nashville to Portland, Tennessee and retooled his writing process to have a “greater focus on creating a sonic atmosphere” with Mercereau. Though he used the project to interrogate his own perceived “weaknesses,” the results appear to have allowed Kelly to come out more whole than before.

“With every record I make, I learn so much about myself and who I am as a human and what type of man I want to be,” he said. “In a way, it’s a form of self-help, or like I’m building a fort against a lesser version of myself. Then the goal from there is to just keep on growing.”

Check out the album’s title track, artwork, and full tracklist below.

The Weakness follows Ruston Kelly’s 2020 sophomore LP, Shape & Destroy. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Kelly is next set to join Noah Kahan on the road this summer, including stops to Atlanta, Toronto, and New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

The Weakness Artwork:

The Weakness Tracklist:

01. The Weakness

02. Hellfire

03. St. Jupiter

04. Let Only Love Remain

05. Michael Keaton

06. Mending Song

07. Dive

08. Breakdown

09. Holy Shit

10. Better Now

11. Wicked Hands

12. Cold Black Mile