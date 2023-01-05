Menu
Sam Smith Announces 2023 North American Tour

With special guest Jessie Reyez

Sam Smith, photo by Michael Bailey Gates
January 5, 2023 | 10:09am ET

    Sam Smith has announced the North American leg of his 2023 “Gloria the Tour,” where they’ll be supported by Jessie Reyez.

    Picking up a month after wrapping their tour of the UK and Europe, Sam Smith will come stateside July 25th in Miami, Florida. The 27-date trek will include big cities such as Washington DC, New York, Toronto, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, before finishing up September 14th in Mexico City.

    General on-sale begins Friday, January 13th at 9:00 a.m local time via Ticketmaster, though a variety of pre-sale options will be available beforehand. American Express cardholders can get tickets January 9th through January 12th, a fan pre-sale kicks off January 11th for 24 hours, and over at Ticketmaster, pre-sale begins Monday, January 9th (use code SOUND). Check out the full itinerary below, and you can book your seat here.

    Smith’s fourth studio album, Gloria, will be released January 27th. It includes the smash hit “Unholy” with Kim Petras, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and which made Smith and Petras the first publicly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the chart. Last month, Smith performed “Stay with Me” at the White House as President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act.

    Sam Smith 2023 tour Dates:
    04/18 — London, UK @ The O2
    04/19 — London, UK @ The O2
    04/20 — London, UK @ The O2
    04/29 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    05/01 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin
    05/04 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
    05/06 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum
    05/08 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    05/09 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    05/12 — Antwerp, BE @ Antwerps Sportpaleis
    05/13 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    05/16 — Zürich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    05/18 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
    05/20 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
    05/21 — Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour
    06/02 — Warsaw, PL @ Sluzewiec Racetrack
    06/10 — Nîmes, FR @ Amphitheatre of Nîmes
    06/14 — Pori, FI @ Kirjurinluoto Arena
    06/15 — Pori, FI @ Kirjurinluoto Arena
    07/25 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena *
    07/26 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *
    07/28 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena *
    07/29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
    08/01 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *
    08/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
    08/04 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    08/05 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
    08/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
    08/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
    08/12 — Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre *
    08/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
    08/16 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
    08/18 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
    08/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *
    08/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
    08/23 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
    08/25 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *
    08/27 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *
    08/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
    08/31 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *
    09/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
    09/05 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
    09/07 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
    09/08 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
    09/12 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey *
    09/14 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes *

    * = w/ Jessie Reyez

