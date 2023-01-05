Sam Smith Announces 2023 North American Tour

Sam Smith has announced the North American leg of his 2023 “Gloria the Tour,” where they’ll be supported by Jessie Reyez.

Picking up a month after wrapping their tour of the UK and Europe, Sam Smith will come stateside July 25th in Miami, Florida. The 27-date trek will include big cities such as Washington DC, New York, Toronto, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, before finishing up September 14th in Mexico City.

General on-sale begins Friday, January 13th at 9:00 a.m local time via Ticketmaster, though a variety of pre-sale options will be available beforehand. American Express cardholders can get tickets January 9th through January 12th, a fan pre-sale kicks off January 11th for 24 hours, and over at Ticketmaster, pre-sale begins Monday, January 9th (use code SOUND). Check out the full itinerary below, and you can book your seat here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Smith’s fourth studio album, Gloria, will be released January 27th. It includes the smash hit “Unholy” with Kim Petras, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and which made Smith and Petras the first publicly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the chart. Last month, Smith performed “Stay with Me” at the White House as President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act.

Sam Smith 2023 tour Dates:

04/18 — London, UK @ The O2

04/19 — London, UK @ The O2

04/20 — London, UK @ The O2

04/29 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/01 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin

05/04 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

05/06 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum

05/08 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/09 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/12 — Antwerp, BE @ Antwerps Sportpaleis

05/13 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

05/16 — Zürich, CH @ Hallenstadion

05/18 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

05/20 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

05/21 — Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour

06/02 — Warsaw, PL @ Sluzewiec Racetrack

06/10 — Nîmes, FR @ Amphitheatre of Nîmes

06/14 — Pori, FI @ Kirjurinluoto Arena

06/15 — Pori, FI @ Kirjurinluoto Arena

07/25 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena *

07/26 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

07/28 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena *

07/29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

08/01 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

08/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

08/04 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/05 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

08/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

08/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

08/12 — Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre *

08/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

08/16 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

08/18 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

08/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *

08/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

08/23 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

08/25 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

08/27 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

08/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

08/31 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

09/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

09/05 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

09/07 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

09/08 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

09/12 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey *

09/14 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes *

* = w/ Jessie Reyez