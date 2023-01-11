San Francisco Punk Bands Perform Wild Show on BART Train: Watch

A hardcore show at a Denny’s is one thing, but a generator show onboard a moving commuter train?

San Francisco punk bands False Flag and Surprise Privilege successfully pulled off such a feat when they crammed around 300 people onboard a BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) train this past Friday (January 6th) for a guerrilla-style show.

Both bands played six songs each using a portable generator before police became privy and booted everyone from the train. As members of False Flag and Surprise Privilege tell it, the stunt was surprisingly easy.

“We just paid our BART fee and walked on,” said Surprise Privilege bassist Cody [via the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Instagram footage is wild: Picture a jam-packed train ride during rush hour, only it’s a mosh pit. For some reason, the lights inside the train car went out as the bands began playing, only adding to the DIY concert vibes.

The show was promoted in pop-up fashion via a flyer on Instagram. Originally meant as a round-trip journey from the 16th Street Mission Station in San Francisco through the Dublin/Pleasanton stop, BART police at the Fruitvale Station in Oakland shut it down when the train stalled due to an obstructed door.

In the bands’ own words, it was a “fuck it” show, and they plan to continue playing in “more unique spaces to make the scene more exciting and refreshing.”

“We’re sick of venues,” False Flag guitarist Strong told the San Francisco Chronicle.

You can watch clips of the punk show on the BART below.

Punk show on BART Train going to SF 🚨😳 Police just kicked everyone off and shut everything down 🚓 Advertisement Follow @YayAreaNews For Bay Area / Northern California Storm Updates In Real Time 🔔#BayArea #SanFrancisco #Oakland #AtmosphericRiver #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3PMIsmxQeC — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) January 7, 2023