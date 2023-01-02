Sebastian Marino, Former Guitarist for Overkill and Anvil, Dead at 57

Sebastian Marino, who played guitar in the bands Overkill and Anvil, died at the age of 57 in the early morning of January 1st after being rushed to a hospital while working a sound job at a New Year’s Eve event in Florida.

Marino was a member of Canadian metal heroes Anvil from 1989 through 1995, appearing on their 1991 album Worth the Weight. Upon learning of Marino’s passing, Anvil singer-guitarist Steve “Lips” Kudlow wrote, “Condolences to my friend Sebastian Marino’s family and friends. Seby was a dear friend and I will miss him profoundly!! Worth the Weight was an extremely special Anvil album and it will keep Seby alive through our history forever! RIP SEBASTIAN MARINO.”

The guitarist joined New Jersey thrash legends Overkill in late 1995, and remained with the band until 1999. He performed on the albums The Killing Kind (1996), From the Underground and Below (1997), and Necroshine (1999).

For the past two decades, Marino owned and operated Audio Images Sound & Lighting, a company that provided production services for concerts and entertainment events.

Per one of his associates, Bruce Pilato, Marino had worked as part of the touring crews for such bands as Yes and Asia, among other acts.

Our condolences go out to Sebastian Marino’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time. Hear his playing with Overkill and Anvil below.

