Behind the Boards with SG Lewis: Producer and Songwriter Talks Dua Lipa, Tove Lo, and Jessie Ware

Behind the Boards is a series where we spotlight some of the biggest producers in the industry and dig into some of their favorite projects. Here, we sit down with SG Lewis to discuss his rich pop repertoire.

SG Lewis knows the secret to crafting a great pop song — even the briefest of glances at his writing and production credits can confirm it. Since his jump from residential DJ and festival favorite to producer, writer, and solo artist, there’s a strong chance even the most casual of pop listeners has heard his work.

In a conversation unpacking his work, it’s immediately clear that Lewis understands the power in being surrounded by other talented people, some of whom are even great friends. He has a knack for being able to turn a partnership into an unforgettable collaboration. But with his forthcoming album — AudioLust & Higher Love, arriving Friday, January 27th — he challenged himself to put his own voice front and center.

“I spent more time pushing myself as a songwriter and as a singer and seeing how far that rabbit hole went,” he tells Consequence. “I’m definitely more nervous to share this album, because I feel like I’m putting myself out there more with it — I think it’s easier to hide behind other people’s emotions through collaborations… but at the same time, I’ve always said that if you’re not making yourself uncomfortable, then you’re not growing as an artist.”

One pre-release single, “Infatuation,” is a bouncy, technicolored track with no featured artist. “I think that I’m excited about the fact that I’m making myself uncomfortable,” he shares.

Ahead of the release of AudioLust & Higher Love, we connected with the writer, producer, and artist to unlock some of the stories behind past favorites (and a look into the new album). Below, he digs into the processes behind Dua Lipa’s unforgettable “Hallucinate,” his collaborations with Tove Lo, and more. You can also catch him live both Fridays at Coachella 2023.