Shame Strive for a Personal Best on New Single “Six-Pack”: Stream

Shame have beefed up for “Six-Pack,” the second single released from the English punks’ upcoming album, Food for Worms.

The pulse-pounding track makes some major gains with the band’s heavy and fast production, but the rewards don’t come as easily as they seem in the lyrics. According to a statement by frontman Charlie Steen, the song takes place in a mystery box that is “essentially the opposite of a ‘Room 101,'” the torture chamber in George Orwell’s 1984. The narrator is presented with immediate enticements like a new tan, lottery tickets guaranteed to win, and the coveted, titular “six-pack” abs, but the bill eventually comes due when “this room has got you.”

“It’s a room where all your wildest desires can come true and will be showered upon you,” Steen shared. “Be it commodities, self-obsession, foods and B-lister celebrities, it’ll all be there if you want it to. ‘You’ve done time behind bars and now you’re making time in-front of them.’ It’s time to make up for anything you’ve lost or wasted, it’s time to get it all.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The accompanying music video, which centers on a retro-graphics render of Napoleon Bonaparte, takes the song’s joyless fulfillment to the gym as the late French conqueror seeks to juice his personal stats in areas such as “Strength” and “Will to Dominate” against competitors like Margaret Thatcher and Jeff Bezos. “The idea was to make a parody of a middle-aged bloke thinking he’s a king for going to the gym once,” director Gilbert Bannerman shared. “I read a lot about Napoleon and thought it would be a laugh to make it about him. The style comes from trying to make my youth spent playing PS1 not entirely wasted.” Watch the visual for “Six-Pack” by Shame below.

Shame will head out on an extensive Spring 2023 tour across Europe and North America, beginning in Dublin on March 1st. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

Food for Worms arrives on February 24th via Dead Oceans. Pre-orders are ongoing.