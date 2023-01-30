Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Shania Twain Recalls “Very Scary” Airlift to Hospital with COVID

“It was like science fiction," the singer said

Advertisement
shania twain covid hospital interview country pop music news
Shania Twain, photo via Getty Images
Follow
January 30, 2023 | 1:02pm ET

    From Lyme disease to open throat surgery, Shania Twain’s medical history hasn’t been too forgiving. Even living off Lake Geneva in Switzerland couldn’t protect the country-pop star from health emergencies; as she recalled in a new interview with UK outlet Mirror, she had to be airlifted to a hospital in a helicopter when she came down with COVID pneumonia and couldn’t breathe properly.

    “It was progressively getting worse,” Twain said. “My vital signs were getting worse… and in the end I had to be air evacuated.”

    Getting Twain up in the air might’ve been relatively simple, but finding somewhere to land was another story. She recalled her husband “really panicking” as he attempted to locate accommodations for her, as hospital beds were extremely limited in availability.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “It was like science fiction, I felt like I was going to another planet or something,” she added. “It all kind of happened in slow motion.” Eventually, Twain found a hospital bed, where she was isolated and treated with plasma therapy until she was back on her feet.

    “It took several days to start building up any antibodies at all, so it was a very dangerous time and very scary,” she says. “I made it through and I’m just so grateful… I thought, ‘Wow, if I was living alone in a more isolated scenario, I don’t know what would have happened.’ My heart goes out to people who don’t have that support to help them get the right care.”

    Once she was healthy again, Twain got back to writing music, including songs that we’ll hear on her upcoming album Queen of MeShe touches on her experience with COVID on one of its songs, aptly titled “Inhale/Exhale Air”: “It’s a song of ­gratitude and appreciation,” she said. “I was inspired that I still had air in my lungs.”

    Advertisement

    Queen of Me is out this Friday, February 3rd, and Twain has already previewed the record with the singles “Waking Up Dreaming” and “Giddy Up!” We’re happy to hear she’s back in good health, in part because that means she can go on her upcoming “Queen of Me Tour.” Grab tickets for that over at StubHub.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

"Where's the rage?" Nick Cave "changed after my first son died" quote red hand files death jethro lazenby

"Where's the Rage?" Nick Cave "Changed After My First Son Died"

January 30, 2023

Paul Shaffer World's Most Dangerous Band The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon The Roots

Paul Shaffer and the World's Most Dangerous Band to Fill In for The Roots on Jimmy Fallon

January 30, 2023

Jaarfar Jackson to play Michael Jackson in biopic

Michael Jackson's Nephew to Star in Biopic from Director Antoine Fuqua [Updated]

January 30, 2023

mars volta 2023 tour

The Mars Volta Announce May 2023 US Tour

January 30, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley Underwent Extreme Weight Loss Regime Prior to Death

January 30, 2023

noah weiland goodbye good riddance

Noah Weiland Shares Emotional New Single "Goodbye & Good Riddance": Stream

January 30, 2023

paul mccartney rick rubin greatest bass player the beatles music news quoteworthy interview

Rick Rubin Explains Why Paul McCartney Is the "Best of All Bass Players"

January 30, 2023

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper 2023 tour

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 North American Tour with Ministry and Filter

January 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Shania Twain Recalls "Very Scary" Airlift to Hospital with COVID

Menu Shop Search Newsletter