Shania Twain Comes Galloping in With New Single “Giddy Up!”: Stream

"'Giddy up!' is a way to call to the audience and say 'let's get ready for some fun!'"

Shania Twain
Shania Twain, photo courtesy of artist
January 5, 2023 | 8:41am ET

    It’s time to saddle up for the latest song from Shania Twain: “Giddy Up!,” the second single from her upcoming sixth studio album Queen of Meis out today.

    “The saying ‘let’s go girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!,'” Twain said in a press release. “These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and ‘Giddy up!’ is a way to call to the audience and say ‘let’s get ready for some fun!'”

    Have a little fun yourself by watching the music video to “Giddy Up!” below.

    Last September, Twain shared her first new song in five years, “Waking Up Dreaming.” Along with the announcement of the new album, the country-pop star revealed dates for a massive 2023 tour; get tickets to those shows here.

