Sharon Osbourne Passed Out for 20 Minutes During Recent Medical Emergency

A few weeks ago, Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized after experiencing an undisclosed medical emergency while filming a television show in California. Now, she reveals that she passed out for 20 minutes, but “nobody knows why.”

Sharon was making a guest appearance on her son Jack’s show Night of Terror at the time of the medical incident on December 16th, and was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital.

The next day, Jack shared on Instagram, “She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

Advertisement

Related Video

On Tuesday (January 3rd), Sharon spoke of the incident on her UK TV show The Talk (not affiliated with Sharon’s former US show by the same name). When asked by co-host JJ Anisiobi what happened, Sharon responded, “I wish I could [tell you], but I can’t.”

She continued, “It was the weirdest thing. I was doing some filming, and suddenly, they tell me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes. And I was in hospital. I went to one hospital. They took me to another hospital, and I did every test over two days, and nobody knows why [I passed out].”

In posting the clip from the show on her Instagram (watch below), Sharon added, “So happy to be back @thetalkuk! We chatted briefly about my holiday trip to the hospital. Although it’s still a mystery I’m feeling fantastic and ready to get talking!”

Advertisement

On the same episode of the UK show, Sharon also revealed that her daughter Kelly just welcomed a baby boy named Sidney with Slipknot member Sid Wilson. The baby is the 10th grandchild for Sharon’s husband, metal legend Ozzy Osbourne.