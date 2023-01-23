Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Shinedown Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New will support the outing

Advertisement
Shinedown 2023 tour
Shinedown, photo by Raymond Ahner
January 23, 2023 | 1:27pm ET

    Shinedown have announced a Spring 2023 US tour in support of their latest album, 2022’s Planet Zero. Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New will support the outing.

    The “Revolutions Live Tour” kicks off April 3rd in Saginaw, Michigan, and runs through a May 9th show in Portland, Oregon. Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 27th) via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning Wednesday (January 25th) using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

    Last year, Shinedown set the record for the most No. 1 songs at Mainstream Rock radio, when Planet Zero track “Daylight” became their 18th tune to top the chart — breaking a tie with upcoming tour mates Three Days Grace.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The band hopes to add to that total with new single “Dead Don’t Die,” for which they just released a music video.

    See Shinedown’s tour dates and the video for “Dead Don’t Die” below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Shinedown 2023 US Tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New:
    04/03 – Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center
    04/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    04/07 – Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena
    04/08 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
    04/10 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    04/12 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
    04/14 – Jacksonville, Fl @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
    04/15 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    04/17 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
    04/19 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
    04/21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
    04/22 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center
    04/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    04/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
    04/27 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
    04/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    04/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    05/03 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
    05/06 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
    05/07 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
    05/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Billy Idol 2023 spring tour

Billy Idol Announces Spring 2023 North American Tour

January 23, 2023

mr bungle melvins 2023 tour

Mr. Bungle and Melvins Team Up for 2023 US "Geek Show" Tour

January 23, 2023

kali uchis red moon in venus

Kali Uchis Announces New Album Red Moon in Venus, 2023 Tour Dates

January 23, 2023

kansas 2023 tour

Kansas Announce 2023-2024 North American 50th Anniversary Tour

January 23, 2023

coldplay 2023 north american music of the spheres world tour dates

Coldplay Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

January 23, 2023

stevie nicks 2023 tour dates tickets buy

Stevie Nicks Unveils 2023 Headlining Tour Dates

January 23, 2023

Nickelback

Nickelback Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

January 23, 2023

Beck and Phoenix announce tour

Beck and Phoenix Announce Co-Headlining Tour

January 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Shinedown Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter