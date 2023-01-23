Shinedown Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

Shinedown have announced a Spring 2023 US tour in support of their latest album, 2022’s Planet Zero. Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New will support the outing.

The “Revolutions Live Tour” kicks off April 3rd in Saginaw, Michigan, and runs through a May 9th show in Portland, Oregon. Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 27th) via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning Wednesday (January 25th) using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

Last year, Shinedown set the record for the most No. 1 songs at Mainstream Rock radio, when Planet Zero track “Daylight” became their 18th tune to top the chart — breaking a tie with upcoming tour mates Three Days Grace.

The band hopes to add to that total with new single “Dead Don’t Die,” for which they just released a music video.

See Shinedown’s tour dates and the video for “Dead Don’t Die” below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Shinedown 2023 US Tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New:

04/03 – Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center

04/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

04/07 – Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena

04/08 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

04/10 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04/12 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

04/14 – Jacksonville, Fl @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

04/15 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/17 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

04/19 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

04/21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

04/22 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center

04/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

04/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

04/27 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

04/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/03 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

05/06 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

05/07 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

05/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center