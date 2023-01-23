Shinedown Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

Shinedown have announced a Spring 2023 US tour in support of their latest album, 2022’s Planet Zero. Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New will support the outing.
The “Revolutions Live Tour” kicks off April 3rd in Saginaw, Michigan, and runs through a May 9th show in Portland, Oregon. Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 27th) via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning Wednesday (January 25th) using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.
Last year, Shinedown set the record for the most No. 1 songs at Mainstream Rock radio, when Planet Zero track “Daylight” became their 18th tune to top the chart — breaking a tie with upcoming tour mates Three Days Grace.
The band hopes to add to that total with new single “Dead Don’t Die,” for which they just released a music video.
See Shinedown’s tour dates and the video for “Dead Don’t Die” below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.
Shinedown 2023 US Tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New:
04/03 – Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center
04/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
04/07 – Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena
04/08 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
04/10 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/12 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
04/14 – Jacksonville, Fl @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
04/15 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/17 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
04/19 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
04/21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
04/22 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center
04/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
04/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
04/27 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
04/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/03 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
05/06 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
05/07 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
05/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center