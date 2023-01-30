Menu
Showtime Renamed Paramount+ with Showtime in Wild Synergy Orgy

Showtime and Paramount will also “divert investment away from areas that are underperforming”

showtime paramount+ rename rebrand
Image via Showtime
January 30, 2023 | 5:47pm ET

    Hopefully Paramount execs are staying hydrated after a wild synergy orgy led them to rename the premium network Showtime as [deep shuddering breath] Paramount+ with Showtime.

    This throbbing linear integration will see Showtime rebranded later in 2023, Deadline reports, at which time Showtime content will become available to premium Paramount+ users. However, Paramount is doling out a little bit of pain with their pleasure.

    Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, said the company will “divert investment away from areas that are underperforming,” sometimes preemptively. Paramount is shelving the Shailene Woodley series Three Women, which has already been completed, and it’s also canceled one-season dramas Let the Right One In and American Gigolo. All three series could be shopped to other networks.

    “This new combined offering demonstrates how we can leverage our entire collection of content to drive deeper connections with consumers and greater value for our distribution partners,” Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said in a staff memo. “This change will also drive stronger alignment across our domestic and international Paramount+ offerings, as international Paramount+ already includes Showtime content. And, very importantly, this integration will unlock operational efficiencies and financial benefits across our broader portfolio.”

    Operational efficiencies? Financial benefits across the broader portfolio? Baby, that’s the kind of thing that keeps investors all hot and bothered.

    The news calls to mind the recent merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, after which the new streaming giant binned Game of Thrones spinoffs, cancelled and pulled Westworld from the streaming library, dumped Batgirl after it had finished shooting, and trashed a Batman animated series.

