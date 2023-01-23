Siouxsie Sioux will take the stage for her first North American performance in 15 years as a headliner at this year’s Cruel World Festival.

The one-day festival goes down Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The lineup also boasts Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets (playing their first show in 14 years), Echo & The Bunnymen, and Billy Idol.

Other notable acts include The Human League, Gary Numan, Gang of Four, Modern English, The Soft Moon, Molchat Doma, Adam Ant, Ela Minus, and Boy Harsher.

Tickets to Cruel World 2023 — including GA and VIP passes — go on sale Friday, January 27th at 12:00 p.m. PT. Registration is ongoing, and fans can also purchase tickets via Stubhub.

