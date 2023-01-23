Menu
Siouxsie Sioux to Headline Cruel World Festival For First North American Performance in 15 Years

Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets, and Echo & The Bunnymen are also playing the Pasadena festival

Siouxsie Sioux to play first show in 10 years in 2023
Siouxsie Sioux, photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images
January 23, 2023 | 12:18pm ET

    Siouxsie Sioux will take the stage for her first North American performance in 15 years as a headliner at this year’s Cruel World Festival.

    The one-day festival goes down Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The lineup also boasts Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets (playing their first show in 14 years), Echo & The Bunnymen, and Billy Idol.

    Other notable acts include The Human League, Gary Numan, Gang of Four, Modern English, The Soft Moon, Molchat Doma, Adam Ant, Ela Minus, and Boy Harsher.

    Tickets to Cruel World 2023 — including GA and VIP passes — go on sale Friday, January 27th at 12:00 p.m. PT. Registration is ongoing, and fans can also purchase tickets via Stubhub.

    Cruel World Fest 2023 lineup poster

