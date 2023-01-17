Sleaford Mods Announce New Album UK Grim, Share Title Track and 2023 Tour Dates

Sleaford Mods are back, just as disappointed with their home country as ever, and announcing the new album UK GRIM. The title track is out now, and the post-punk duo have also unveiled a run of 2023 North American tour dates around their appearance at Coachella.

The follow-up to 2021’s Spare Ribs, UK GRIM features contributions from Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, and Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw. “Maybe we are proud of the country,” vocalist Jason Williamson said (via BrooklynVegan). “Maybe we are proud to be English. Maybe I’m proud of the horrible grey streets and the shit weather and the stupid fashions I find myself investing in. It’s just that the English we’re proud of being is absolutely nothing like the English the authorities want to try and promote.”

Over Andrew Fearn’s throbbing, satirically-monotonous bass line, Williamson channels the absurdity of a culture that prizes drab and neat over joyful empathy. “This is UK Grim, keep that desk area tidy,” he spits. “Put it in the bin. This is UK Grim.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The politically-charged video was directed by Cold War Steve, and slogs through a variety of English politicians and their scandals. Check it out below.

Catch the song live on Sleaford Mods’ upcoming North American tour, which sees them hit up eight of the largest cities in the US and Canada as well as playing both weekends at Coachella. Ticket information hasn’t yet been announced, but keep an eye on Ticketmaster and look for deals on Stubhub.

UK GRIM is out March 10th via Rough Trade Records and pre-orders are ongoing.

Sleaford Mods 2023 Tour Dates:

03/14 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

04/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/07 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/08 — Boston, MA @ Paradise

04/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/14 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

04/16 — Coachella Valley, CA @ Coachella

04/18 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom

04/19 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

04/20 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

04/23 — Coachella Valley, CA @ Coachella

06/30 — Beuningen Gld, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

Advertisement

UK GRIM Artwork:

UK GRIM Tracklist:

01. UK GRIM

02. D.I.Why

03. Force 10 From Navarone (feat. Florence Shaw)

04. Tilldipper

05. On The Ground

06. Right Wing Beast

07. Smash Each Other Up

08. Don

09. So Trendy (feat. Perry Farrell & Dave Navarro)

10. I Claudius

11. Pit 2 Pit

12. Apart from You

13. Tory Kong

14. Rhythms of Class