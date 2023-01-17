Menu
Sleaford Mods Announce New Album UK Grim, Share Title Track and 2023 Tour Dates

UK GRIM will drop March 10th via Rough Trade Records

Sleaford Mods, photo by Ewen Spencer
January 17, 2023 | 11:14am ET

    Sleaford Mods are back, just as disappointed with their home country as ever, and announcing the new album UK GRIM. The title track is out now, and the post-punk duo have also unveiled a run of 2023 North American tour dates around their appearance at Coachella.

    The follow-up to 2021’s Spare Ribs, UK GRIM features contributions from Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, and Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw. “Maybe we are proud of the country,” vocalist Jason Williamson said (via BrooklynVegan). “Maybe we are proud to be English. Maybe I’m proud of the horrible grey streets and the shit weather and the stupid fashions I find myself investing in. It’s just that the English we’re proud of being is absolutely nothing like the English the authorities want to try and promote.”

    Over Andrew Fearn’s throbbing, satirically-monotonous bass line, Williamson channels the absurdity of a culture that prizes drab and neat over joyful empathy. “This is UK Grim, keep that desk area tidy,” he spits. “Put it in the bin. This is UK Grim.”

    The politically-charged video was directed by Cold War Steve, and slogs through a variety of English politicians and their scandals. Check it out below.

    Catch the song live on Sleaford Mods’ upcoming North American tour, which sees them hit up eight of the largest cities in the US and Canada as well as playing both weekends at Coachella. Ticket information hasn’t yet been announced, but keep an eye on Ticketmaster and look for deals on Stubhub.

    UK GRIM is out March 10th via Rough Trade Records and pre-orders are ongoing.

    Sleaford Mods 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/14 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
    04/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    04/07 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/08 — Boston, MA @ Paradise
    04/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    04/14 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    04/16 — Coachella Valley, CA @ Coachella
    04/18 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom
    04/19 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    04/20 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore
    04/23 — Coachella Valley, CA @ Coachella
    06/30 — Beuningen Gld, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

    UK GRIM Artwork:

    ALBUM ARTWORK - UK GRIM Sleaford Mods

    UK GRIM Tracklist:
    01. UK GRIM
    02. D.I.Why
    03. Force 10 From Navarone (feat. Florence Shaw)
    04. Tilldipper
    05. On The Ground
    06. Right Wing Beast
    07. Smash Each Other Up
    08. Don
    09. So Trendy (feat. Perry Farrell & Dave Navarro)
    10. I Claudius
    11. Pit 2 Pit
    12. Apart from You
    13. Tory Kong
    14. Rhythms of Class

