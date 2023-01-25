Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

slowthai Announces New Album UGLY, Shares “Selfish”: Stream

Featuring contributions from Fontaines D.C. and Jockstrap's Taylor Skye

Advertisement
slowthai UGLY new album artwork tracklist Selfish song stream
slowthai, photo by George Muncey
Follow
January 25, 2023 | 11:13am ET

    slowthai has announced his third studio album, UGLY, out March 3rd via Method Records/Interscope Records. As a preview, he’s also shared the new single “Selfish.”

    The title of the album is an acronym for U Gotta Love Yourself, the sentiment of which is reflected in slowthai’s description of the album as “completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to.” The sound of UGLY taps back into slowthai’s love of artists like Nirvana, Radiohead, and Daniel Johnston.

    “This album was me trying to emulate the spirit of the brotherhood ethos that bands have. Music is about the feeling and emotion that goes into it,” the British artist said in a statement. “Like an artist making a painting, it’s the expression of that moment in time. I really felt like I didn’t want to rap, whereas before, rap was the only way I could express myself with the tools I had. Now that I have more freedom to create and do more, why wouldn’t we change it up?”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    UGLY was produced by Dan Carey (Fontaines D.C., black midi) alongside slowthai’s frequent collaborator Kwes Darko. Musicians who contributed to the album include Fontaines D.C., Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye, Beabadoobee guitarist Jacob Bugden, Ethan P. Flynn, and drummer Liam Toon.

    See the artwork and tracklist below. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Featuring a catchy, distorted guitar loop and propulsive drums, “Selfish” embodies the acronym of the title with lyrics like, “Practice gratitude, yeah, I’m thankful for the life that I lead/ I kiss my son before I put him to sleep,” before slowthai explains his worldview: “People suck dick to climb a pyramid, it makes me sick/ But they just thinkin’ for themselves/ Rich get rich and I been one of them.” Stream the track below.

    To promote the album, slowthai has been livestreaming himself inside a custom-built room with two-way mirrors. At the time of publishing, he appears to have gone to sleep, but you can check that out below.

    Advertisement

    In November, slowthai returned with a new track called “i know nothing” as part of a Beats by Dre ad campaign. His previous album was 2021’s TYRON. This summer, he’s set to open for Blur during their first headlining shows in eight years and will also appear at Reading and Leeds 2023. Grab your tickets here.

    UGLY Artwork:

    slowthai UGLY new album artwork tracklist

    UGLY Tracklist:
    01. Yum
    02. Selfish
    03. Sooner
    04. Feel Good
    05. Never Again
    06. Fuck It Puppet
    07. HAPPY
    08. UGLY
    09. Falling
    10. Wotz funny
    11. Tourniquet
    12. 25% Club

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Daisy Jones and the Six teaser trailer Taylor Jenkins Reid amazon prime video Riley Keough

Riley Keough Achieves Rock Star Dreams in Daisy Jones & the Six Trailer: Watch

January 25, 2023

aly aj baby lay your head down with love from new album single pop music tour dates news

Aly & AJ Announce New Album With Love From, Share "Baby Lay Your Head Down": Stream

January 25, 2023

OTTTO new album

OTTTO (Tye Trujillo) Announce New Album Life Is a Game, Unveil "My Pain": Stream

January 25, 2023

fall out boy rivers cuomo heartbreak feels so good watch stream

Fall Out Boy Try to Kidnap Rivers Cuomo in Video for New Song "Heartbreak Feels So Good": Watch

January 25, 2023

kevin morby music from montana story 2023 tour stream tour music video like a flower tickets buy

Kevin Morby Shares Music from Montana Story OST, Unveils 2023 Tour Dates

January 25, 2023

Fever Ray Kandy Karin Olof Dreijer new song video stream

Fever Ray Shares Sticky New Single "Kandy": Stream

January 25, 2023

bjork daughter isadora new song bergmal stream listen

Björk’s Daughter Ísadóra Shares Debut Solo Song "bergmál": Stream

January 24, 2023

Dave Matthews Band Walk Around the Moon new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates Madman’s Eyes new song stream

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album Walk Around the Moon, 2023 Summer Tour

January 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

slowthai Announces New Album UGLY, Shares "Selfish": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter