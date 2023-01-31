Menu
Smashing Pumpkins Release Act 2 of New Rock Opera ATUM: Stream

The second set of 11 tracks from the three-part epic follows November's Act 1

Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Paul Elledge
January 31, 2023 | 9:08am ET

    Smashing Pumpkins have unveiled the second installment of their three-part rock opera ATUM. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    The next batch of 11 songs from the 33-track concept album, one of our most anticipated albums of 2023, follows Act 1 from November and includes the project’s lead single, “Beguiled.” Pronounced “autumn,” the band’s twelfth LP has been positioned as the narrative successor to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God. The long-awaited trilogy will officially be completed with Act 3 on April 21st, the same day the band will release an ATUM boxset that features all three parts plus 10 unreleased bonus tracks.

    Frontman Billy Corgan has paired the dense new offering with his own ongoing podcast, Thirty-Three, which breaks down one ATUM track per episode. His guests so far have included bandmates Jeff Schroeder and Jimmy Chamberlin, Tegan and Sara, and Yungblud.

    Following the release of ATUM Act 2, Smashing Pumpkins are set to headline Mexico City’s inaugural The World Is a Vampire Festival in March as well as Napa Valley’s BottleRock in May. Get tickets to their upcoming shows here.

    ATUM Artwork:

    smashing pumpkins atum artwork

    ATUM Act 2 Tracklist:
    01. Avalanche
    02. Empires
    03. Neophyte
    04. Moss
    05. Night Waves
    06. Space Age
    07. Every Morning
    08. To the Grays
    09. Beguiled
    10. The Culling
    11. Springtimes

Smashing Pumpkins Release Act 2 of New Rock Opera ATUM: Stream

