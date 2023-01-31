Smashing Pumpkins have unveiled the second installment of their three-part rock opera ATUM. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The next batch of 11 songs from the 33-track concept album, one of our most anticipated albums of 2023, follows Act 1 from November and includes the project’s lead single, “Beguiled.” Pronounced “autumn,” the band’s twelfth LP has been positioned as the narrative successor to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God. The long-awaited trilogy will officially be completed with Act 3 on April 21st, the same day the band will release an ATUM boxset that features all three parts plus 10 unreleased bonus tracks.

Frontman Billy Corgan has paired the dense new offering with his own ongoing podcast, Thirty-Three, which breaks down one ATUM track per episode. His guests so far have included bandmates Jeff Schroeder and Jimmy Chamberlin, Tegan and Sara, and Yungblud.

Following the release of ATUM Act 2, Smashing Pumpkins are set to headline Mexico City’s inaugural The World Is a Vampire Festival in March as well as Napa Valley’s BottleRock in May. Get tickets to their upcoming shows here.

ATUM Artwork:

ATUM Act 2 Tracklist:

01. Avalanche

02. Empires

03. Neophyte

04. Moss

05. Night Waves

06. Space Age

07. Every Morning

08. To the Grays

09. Beguiled

10. The Culling

11. Springtimes