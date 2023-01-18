Snail Mail Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Snail Mail has mapped out a new run of Spring 2023 tour dates.

Kicking off April 7th at the Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City, Lindsey Jordan’s latest North American outing continues through May and includes stops in Las Vegas, El Paso, Oklahoma City, and Memphis. In addition to these headlining dates — where Water From Your Eyes and Dazy support — the singer-songwriter also has appearances booked at Coachella, Shaky Knees, and Governor’s Ball. Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Also on the horizon is Valentine Festival, Snail Mail’s own five-day extravaganza in her native Baltimore. That event is sold out, but you can hunt for re-sale tickets over at Stubhub.

Snail Mail released her excellent sophomore album, Valentine, in 2021. Last year, she answered our Consequestionnaire, where she discussed her rise to indie stardom, her biggest influences, and her move into film.

Snail Mail 2023 Tour Dates:

02/10 — Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival

02/11 — Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival

02/12 — Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival

02/13 — Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival

02/14 — Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival

04/07 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/08 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown #

04/10 — Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre #

04/11 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre #

04/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #

04/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ AREA15 #

04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/16 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre #

04/18 — Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall #

04/19 — Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post %

04/20 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre %

04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/23 — Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North #

04/24 — El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace #

04/25 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sister #

04/27 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly #

04/28 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge #

04/29 — Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge #

05/01 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue #

05/02 — Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater #

05/04 — Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street #

05/06 — Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat #

05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

06/10 — NYC, NY @ Governor’s Ball Festival

# = w/ Water From Your Eyes + Dazy

% = w/ Water From Your Eyes