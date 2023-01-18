Menu
Snail Mail Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Water From Your Eyes and Dazy support

snail mail 2023 tour
Snail Mail, photo by Grayson Vaughn
January 18, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Snail Mail has mapped out a new run of Spring 2023 tour dates.

    Kicking off April 7th at the Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City, Lindsey Jordan’s latest North American outing continues through May and includes stops in Las Vegas, El Paso, Oklahoma City, and Memphis. In addition to these headlining dates — where Water From Your Eyes and Dazy support — the singer-songwriter also has appearances booked at Coachella, Shaky Knees, and Governor’s Ball. Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Also on the horizon is Valentine Festival, Snail Mail’s own five-day extravaganza in her native Baltimore. That event is sold out, but you can hunt for re-sale tickets over at Stubhub.

    Snail Mail released her excellent sophomore album, Valentinein 2021. Last year, she answered our Consequestionnairewhere she discussed her rise to indie stardom, her biggest influences, and her move into film.

    Snail Mail 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/10 — Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival
    02/11 — Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival
    02/12 — Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival
    02/13 — Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival
    02/14 — Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival
    04/07 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival
    04/08 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown #
    04/10 — Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre #
    04/11 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre #
    04/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #
    04/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ AREA15 #
    04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
    04/16 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre #
    04/18 — Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall #
    04/19 — Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post %
    04/20 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre %
    04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
    04/23 — Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North #
    04/24 — El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace #
    04/25 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sister #
    04/27 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly #
    04/28 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge #
    04/29 — Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge #
    05/01 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue #
    05/02 — Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater #
    05/04 — Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street #
    05/06 — Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat #
    05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    06/10 — NYC, NY @ Governor’s Ball Festival

    # = w/ Water From Your Eyes + Dazy
    % = w/ Water From Your Eyes

