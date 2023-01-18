Soccer Mommy Finally (!) Makes Her Debut at the NPR Tiny Desk: Watch

Three years after her first NPR appearance got canceled due to the nascent COVID-19 pandemic, Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison made her triumphant debut at Bob Boilen’s Tiny Desk.

“We were the first,” Allison told the NPR live audience, “The first in-home Tiny Desk, and the first one to be canceled as well.” In 2020 she was promoting her then-new album color theory, and now she’s riding high off the release of Sometimes, Forever.

Perhaps mindful of what the NPR staffers had missed, she played tracks from those albums and more, opening with “Shotgun” — one of our favorite tracks of 2022 — then going back to color theory for “circle the drain,” returning to her present era for “newdemo,” and closing with “Still Clean” from her 2018 breakout album, Clean. Check out the performance below.

Soccer Mommy will tour Australia next month, and in May Allison will make an appearance at Shaky Knees Festival in Georgia. Tickets are available here.

Setlist:

“Shotgun”

“circle the drain”

“newdemo”

“Still Clean”