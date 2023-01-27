Singer-Songwriter sombr Signs to Warner Records, Drops New Single “weak”: Exclusive

Seventeen-year-old singer-songwriter sombr has signed to Warner Records, Consequence can exclusively announce today (January 26th). In addition to the signing, sombr has shared “weak,” his newest single.

An avid fan of music from an early age, sombr first adopted his moniker at age 14 after crafting a makeshift studio in his bedroom. Entranced by the melodies of indie rock greats like Bon Iver and Phoebe Bridgers, he quickly began honing his writing and searched for other artists to sign to his independent label. Only a few short years later, in 2022, sombr released “caroline,” a reverb-drenched, emotionally distraught track that accrued over a million Spotify streams in its first week.

Now a signee of Warner Records, sombr’s profile seems poised to continue to grow as he lulls fans with his sweetly sung lo-fi tunes.

“I am so grateful to Warner Records for believing in me and for being so great at nurturing and supporting me as an artist,” the 17-year-old tells Consequence. “I also want to thank my supporters for listening to my music. Without them, none of this would have happened.”

“I can’t remember the last time I saw this much talent in an artist this young,” Aaron Bay-Schuck, CEO and Co-Chairman of Warner Records, adds. “You cannot listen to a sombr record without being taken on a journey as his melodies become mesmerizing, the lyrics carry real emotional resonance, and his production twists and turns through both the familiar and the unexpected.”

In conjunction with his signing, sombr has officially released his first song of 2023. Previously teased on his TikTok account, “weak” once again showcases sombr’s acute sense of emotionality, both in songwriting and production, this time with a greater focus on dynamics.

“I wanted to capture, through sound, the dramatic nature of sudden strong feelings or loss,” sombr explains of the new track, which was co-produced with longtime Bridgers collaborator Tony Berg (who is also credited on the upcoming boygenius album). “[It] takes some unexpected twists and turns sonically, which express how life unfolds sometimes.”

Looking ahead, sombr promises more music is coming sooner than later. “I’ve been working on a lot of new music,” he teases. “My next songs are a mix of very emotional ballads combined with some new territory which I am really excited to share over the next few months. I plan to keep releasing songs all year… and hopefully for the rest of my life.”

Check out “weak” below.