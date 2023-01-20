South Park Shares Teaser to Announce Season 26 Premiere Date: Watch

Hold on tight, possibly to your butt cheeks, because South Park is back with Season 26 on February 8th.

To celebrate the return, Comedy Central has shared a teaser trailer with the words, “There’s no place like here,” and a Season 9 clip of Butters receiving an unfortunate anal probe. Will that hard-to-forget moment get a callback in the new season? The teaser doesn’t say, and considering the short turnaround times under which Trey Parker and Matt Stone work, it’s possible that they themselves don’t know, because none of Season 26 has been written yet.

More outstanding questions include, how many episodes will be in Season 26? Season 25 was comprised of only six episodes, though the creators stayed busy with four Paramount+ specials: South Park: Post Covid, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, and South Park: The Streaming Wars Parts 1 & 2.

At least some of our questions will likely be answered ahead of the February 8th premiere. For now, you can check out the teaser below. And if you’re in a nostalgic mood, revisit South Park‘s 25th anniversary concert at Red Rocks featuring RUSH, Primus, Ween, and more. That concert special is streaming now on Paramount+.