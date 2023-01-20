Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

South Park Shares Teaser to Announce Season 26 Premiere Date: Watch

The long-running animated sitcom returns February 8th

Advertisement
south park season 26 premiere date teaser watch
South Park (Comedy Central)
January 20, 2023 | 4:02pm ET

    Hold on tight, possibly to your butt cheeks, because South Park is back with Season 26 on February 8th.

    To celebrate the return, Comedy Central has shared a teaser trailer with the words, “There’s no place like here,” and a Season 9 clip of Butters receiving an unfortunate anal probe. Will that hard-to-forget moment get a callback in the new season? The teaser doesn’t say, and considering the short turnaround times under which Trey Parker and Matt Stone work, it’s possible that they themselves don’t know, because none of Season 26 has been written yet.

    More outstanding questions include, how many episodes will be in Season 26? Season 25 was comprised of only six episodes, though the creators stayed busy with four Paramount+ specials: South Park: Post CovidSouth Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, and South Park: The Streaming Wars Parts 1 & 2.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    At least some of our questions will likely be answered ahead of the February 8th premiere. For now, you can check out the teaser below. And if you’re in a nostalgic mood, revisit South Park‘s 25th anniversary concert at Red Rocks featuring RUSH, Primus, Ween, and more. That concert special is streaming now on Paramount+.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

파란노을 (Parannoul) Announces New Album After the Magic

January 20, 2023

Boldy James Indiana Jones RichGains new album stream

Boldy James Drops New Album Indiana Jones: Stream

January 20, 2023

Rock Fest 2023 - Godsmack Pantera Slipknot

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

January 20, 2023

cobra kai ending season 6 netflix finale episode letter

Cobra Kai to End After Season 6

January 20, 2023

black eyed peas pooping unicorns poopsie slime surprise lawsuit legal battle

Black Eyed Peas Are Plopped into Legal Battle with Pooping Unicorn Toys

January 20, 2023

Rosalia Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Show

Rosalía Performs Atop a Lowrider at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show: Watch

January 20, 2023

Jesus Piece new album

Jesus Piece Announce New Album ...So Unknown, Unleash "Gates of Horn": Stream

January 20, 2023

Biig Piig Bubblegum debut new mixtape album stream

Biig Piig Shares Debut Mixtape Bubblegum: Stream

January 20, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

South Park Shares Teaser to Announce Season 26 Premiere Date: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter