Sparks Unveil Massive 2023 Headlining Tour

Good things come to those who wait, and after 50 years in the game, Sparks are ready to enjoy the good things. The art-pop duo have now announced a massive 2023 tour, their biggest headlining trek in their five-decade-plus career.

“We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world,” Sparks said in a statement. “See you all soon! It’s a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!”

The brothers Ron and Russell Mael have announced new UK stops in May ahead of their sold-out two-night stand at London’s Royal Albert Hall, followed by a jaunt through Europe (including appearances at festivals such as Primavera Sound) and then North American stops including New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, and their hometown of Los Angeles.

Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can book your seat here or on the secondary market here.

The tour comes in support of their forthcoming new album, The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte, out May 26th via their once and future home at Island Records. It follows the musical romance film, Annette, to which the brothers contributed the story, lyrics, and soundtrack.

Sparks 2023 Tour Dates:

05/23 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre

05/24 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall

05/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Clyde Auditorium

05/27 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall

05/29 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

05/30 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

06/08 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid

06/10 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto

06/13 – Paris, France @ Le Grand Rex

06/14 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Grote Zaal

06/16 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Store Vega

06/18 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

06/20 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

06/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

06/30 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

07/01 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre

07/03 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/05 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

07/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

07/09 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

07/12 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

07/13 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

07/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Venue TBA

07/24 – Osaka, Japan @ Namba Hatch

07/25 – Tokyo, Japan @ Line Cube Shibuya