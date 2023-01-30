Menu
Sparks Unveil Massive 2023 Headlining Tour

“We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world"

Sparks, photo by Munachi Osegbu
January 30, 2023 | 2:47pm ET

    Good things come to those who wait, and after 50 years in the game, Sparks are ready to enjoy the good things. The art-pop duo have now announced a massive 2023 tour, their biggest headlining trek in their five-decade-plus career.

    “We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world,” Sparks said in a statement. “See you all soon! It’s a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!”

    The brothers Ron and Russell Mael have announced new UK stops in May ahead of their sold-out two-night stand at London’s Royal Albert Hall, followed by a jaunt through Europe (including appearances at festivals such as Primavera Sound) and then North American stops including New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, and their hometown of Los Angeles.

    Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can book your seat here or on the secondary market here.

    The tour comes in support of their forthcoming new album, The Girl Is Crying in Her Latteout May 26th via their once and future home at Island Records. It follows the musical romance film, Annette, to which the brothers contributed the story, lyrics, and soundtrack.

    Sparks 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/23 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre
    05/24 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall
    05/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Clyde Auditorium
    05/27 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall
    05/29 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
    05/30 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
    06/02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
    06/08 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid
    06/10 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto
    06/13 – Paris, France @ Le Grand Rex
    06/14 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Grote Zaal
    06/16 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Store Vega
    06/18 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
    06/20 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal
    06/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    06/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    06/30 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    07/01 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre
    07/03 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    07/05 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center
    07/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
    07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
    07/09 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
    07/12 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
    07/13 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
    07/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Venue TBA
    07/24 – Osaka, Japan @ Namba Hatch
    07/25 – Tokyo, Japan @ Line Cube Shibuya

