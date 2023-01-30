Sparks Unveil Massive 2023 Headlining Tour

Good things come to those who wait, and after 50 years in the game, Sparks are ready to enjoy the good things. The art-pop duo have now announced a massive 2023 tour, their biggest headlining trek in their five-decade-plus career.
“We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world,” Sparks said in a statement. “See you all soon! It’s a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!”
The brothers Ron and Russell Mael have announced new UK stops in May ahead of their sold-out two-night stand at London’s Royal Albert Hall, followed by a jaunt through Europe (including appearances at festivals such as Primavera Sound) and then North American stops including New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, and their hometown of Los Angeles.
Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can book your seat here or on the secondary market here.
The tour comes in support of their forthcoming new album, The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte, out May 26th via their once and future home at Island Records. It follows the musical romance film, Annette, to which the brothers contributed the story, lyrics, and soundtrack.
Sparks 2023 Tour Dates:
05/23 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre
05/24 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall
05/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Clyde Auditorium
05/27 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall
05/29 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
05/30 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
06/02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/08 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid
06/10 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto
06/13 – Paris, France @ Le Grand Rex
06/14 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Grote Zaal
06/16 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Store Vega
06/18 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
06/20 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal
06/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
06/30 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
07/01 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre
07/03 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
07/05 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center
07/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
07/09 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
07/12 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
07/13 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
07/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Venue TBA
07/24 – Osaka, Japan @ Namba Hatch
07/25 – Tokyo, Japan @ Line Cube Shibuya