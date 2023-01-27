Menu
People Are Selling Water From Splash Mountain’s Last Day for Thousands of Dollars

The Disney World ride closed this week to undergo a thematic makeover

selling splash mountain water
Splash Mountain, photo by Cd637 via Wiki Commons
January 27, 2023 | 9:40am ET

    The Splash Mountain ride at Disney World closed this week in order to undergo a thematic reimagining, and money grabbers nostalgic Disney adults are doing what they do best: Selling hand-bottled water from the controversial ride for hundreds to thousands of dollars.

    In 2020, amid another nationwide reckoning with the United States’ history of racism, Disney announced that it would reimagine Splash Mountain — which was inspired by the 1946 plantation-themed Disney film Song of the South — in order to be more inclusive. The log flume ride took tourists on one last journey on January 23rd, and the revamped attraction — to be based instead on the 2009 Disney film The Princess and the Frog, which featured Disney’s first Black princess — will debut next year.

    In the meantime, fans inexplicably tied to the controversial ride can nab their own piece of Disney history in the form of bottled water. eBay is full of listings of water from the coaster, though some appear to be more real than others. One seller is offering sealed glass jars that also feature rocks from the reservoir, and even promises a certificate of authenticity to demonstrate the product really derives from Orlando. Another popular image on the retail site is that of a 16.9 oz water bottle filled with the remains of the ride. “Splash Mountain Water 1/22/23 Last Day” is scrawled on the bottle in black marker. The exact same image of the bottle appears on multiple listings, but one post currently has a bid of $5,100. Other bids range from $20 to $500.

    The demise of Splash Mountain is one of Disney’s latest moves to improve its moral standing in the 21st century. Last year, after a staff revolt ended its silence on the matter, the company condemned Florida’s homophobic “Don’t Say Gay” bill — only for Governor Ron DeSantis to retaliate against the theme park.

