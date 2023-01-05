Stanning BTS Through the Years: Live 200th Episode

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

Borahae and happy new year! To celebrate the 200th episode of Stanning BTS, Kayla and Bethany hosted a live Zoom with some of their ICONIC followers and fellow ARMY. Together, they took a trip down memory lane to revisit some of BTS’ best moments through the lens of the podcast.

Get excited to fangirl out, laugh, and recall what we’ve all learned about our favorite musicians — and each other — along the way. We hope you enjoy it, and thank you so much for your listening and support over our first 200 episodes.

